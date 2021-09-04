Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty stunned at US Open

(CNN) American tennis player Shelby Rogers rallied to upset No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the top-ranked woman in the world, in the third round of the US Open in New York on Saturday night. The final score was 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Rogers, ranked 43rd in the world, took the first set, but Barty bounced back to level the match at a set apiece. Barty led the third set 5-2 and was serving for the match before Rogers mounted a furious comeback to force a decisive tiebreak.

Rogers won the tiebreak to stun the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her women's singles match against Shelby Rogers at the 2021 US Open, Saturday, in New York.

It was Rogers' first win against a No. 1-ranked opponent and her first in six matches against Barty, five of which were in the 2021 season, according to a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) report on the match.

Rogers, 28, moves on to the round of 16 at the US Open for the second straight year. She reached the quarterfinals a year ago.

Read More