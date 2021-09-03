Bowie's 'Starman' and other out-of-this-world songs for a spacewalk

(CNN) Countdown to the next spacewalk: On Friday, September 3, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov will stretch their legs on a nearly 7-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

Any spacewalk is a momentous occasion, one that speaks to the brilliant efforts of generations of scientists, astronauts, politicians and civilians. You can fire up NASA's TV channel or website and tune into what can be a quiet, long meditation.

Whether you watch it live or on video, there is not much need for sound, given that in space no one can hear you, well, let's just say, walk.

Instead, open another tab for YouTube and treat yourself to a celestial soundtrack. We've curated one for you below that you can add on to.