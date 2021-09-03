Larry: the next major hurricane in the Atlantic

(CNN) As millions pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ida ravaged the eastern United States from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, meteorologists are keeping an eye on Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic.

While Ida was generating its 1,500 mile long path of destruction, Tropical Storm Julian and Tropical Storm Kate formed and dissipated in the last week. But now Hurricane Larry is now churning in the central Atlantic.

On Friday afternoon, Larry was a category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph, located about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Leeward Islands -- pretty much the middle of the open Atlantic.

Steady strengthening is expected as it moves west-northwest through the central Atlantic, and Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane (Category 3 or greater) this weekend.

"All of the models are in general agreement that Larry will become a major hurricane in a day or so with continued strengthening through [Monday]," said the National Hurricane Center.

Read More