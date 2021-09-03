Man in critical condition after shark attack in Gulf of Mexico

By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Updated 4:54 PM ET, Fri September 3, 2021

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station New Orleans flew to the fishing vessel Moon Glow after a crew member was attacked by a shark.
A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station New Orleans flew to the fishing vessel Moon Glow after a crew member was attacked by a shark.

(CNN)A man was in critical condition after a shark attacked him, partially severing his leg, when he fell overboard while untangling fishing nets from a boat propeller in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard said a medical helicopter transferred the 64-year-old man to a hospital early Friday morning after the attack 35 miles from Grand Isle, Louisiana.
"The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel's propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species," the Coast Guard said in a news release.
      The helicopter hoists the injured man from the fishing boat.
      The helicopter hoists the injured man from the fishing boat.
      "Crew members aboard the Moon Glow (the fishing vessel) applied a tourniquet to the man's partially amputated leg and radioed for help."
        When the Coast Guard received the first radio call at 12:51 a.m., a duty flight surgeon recommended medical evacuation by helicopter.
          Read More
          "When the helicopter crew arrived, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man's leg," the Coast Guard said in the press release. "The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition."