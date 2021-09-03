Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with Covid-19 days before his return to the boxing ring

(CNN) Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya has been hospitalized with Covid-19, according to social media posts from the fighter.

De La Hoya, who says he is fully vaccinated, also announced that his planned return to the ring after nearly 13 years away will be put on hold.

"Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support," De La Hoya, 48, wrote on Twitter. "I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe."

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

In a video that accompanied the statement, De La Hoya says, "I mean, what are the chances of me getting Covid? I've been taking care of myself, and this really, really kicked my ass."

De La Hoya, nicknamed "The Golden Boy," was scheduled to fight Vitor Belfort on September 11 in Los Angeles. Fight promoter Triller confirms that the fight between the two is off due to De La Hoya's condition.

Read More