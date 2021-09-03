Three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten dies in motorcycle crash at age 47

(CNN) David Patten, who helped the New England Patriots clinch three Super Bowls between 2001 and 2004, died Thursday, according to a statement from the Patriots.

A South Carolina native, Patten was 47 years old.

According to The State newspaper, the Richland County (SC) Coroner confirmed that Patten died in a motorcycle crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol say Patten's motorcycle crossed the center line into opposing traffic and struck another vehicle just outside Columbia, South Carolina.

The Richland County Coroner's office has not responded to CNN's request for more information.

"I am heartbroken by the news of David's passing," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion."

Read More