Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of civil rights leader Rev. Jessie Jackson, is home after hospitalization for Covid-19

(CNN) Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, was released from a Chicago hospital Friday as she recovers from Covid-19.

Her husband remains hospitalized at a rehab facility, the family said in a statement.

"Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home," Jackson's son Jonathan said in a written statement. "Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the Covid-19 virus."