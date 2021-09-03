5 things to know for September 3: Afghanistan, Ida, Texas, Coronavirus, California

If your day doesn't start until you're up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the '5 Things' newsletter.

(CNN) An Air Force commander who helped oversee the final US withdrawal from Afghanistan detailed how troops spent a mere three hours swiftly loading up military planes for the last mission of America's longest war. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

More than 80% of Americans 16 and older have some level of immunity against the coronavirus -- mostly through vaccination, a new survey shows. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted the survey of blood donations. The results also indicated that about twice as many people have been infected with the virus as have been officially counted. More than 39 million Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic started last year. With the latest Covid-19 surge upending American life, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the rollout of booster doses could begin within weeks pending FDA authorization.

Clashes erupted overnight between Taliban fighters and an anti-Taliban group in Afghanistan's northern Panjshir Valley, a source said. The mountainous, inaccessible region north of Kabul is the last major holdout against Taliban rule, and has a long history of resisting the insurgent group. Taliban fighters have been gathering forces in the area, and claimed they'd captured three districts in the valley. Sporadic fighting between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front has gone on for two weeks. The rugged, inaccessible landscape gives local forces an advantage over would-be invaders. A Taliban leader called on Panjshiris to accept an amnesty and avoid fighting, but acknowledged negotiations had yielded no result so far.

> 7.5 million

The number of people projected to lose their pandemic unemployment compensation this weekend, according to The Century Foundation.

"I want to know who knew what when and what could have been done differently -- because New Yorkers deserve to know what we're doing to learn from this event and make sure that it doesn't happen again."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on the deadly flooding in the state.

The power of the brain