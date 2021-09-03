Texas teacher trying to decide about Covid vaccine dies three days after testing positive

(CNN) One of two teachers at a Texas junior high school who died last week of Covid-19 was nervous about returning to school because of the Delta variant, her sister told CNN.

Natalia Chansler, a 6th grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High in Elm Mott, Texas, died of Covid-19 complications on August 28th, just days after testing positive for the virus, according to an email sent to parents by the Connally Independent School District.

Chansler, 41, was not vaccinated because she had underlying health conditions and was trying to decide which vaccine would be best for her, her older sister, Annice Chansler, told CNN New Day on Friday.

"She was close to getting vaccinated and then of course this happened," Annice Chansler said. "And then she was really more thinking, 'Okay, when I get better I'm going to go ahead and get vaccinated.' But of course she passed before that."

Chansler was last on campus on August 25th, according to the district.

Read More