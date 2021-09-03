Former district attorney indicted in connection to Ahmaud Arbery investigation

(CNN) A former district attorney in Georgia has been charged after allegedly interfering with the arrest of a man involved in the 2020 shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson has been indicted on charges of violating her oath as a public officer and obstructing a police officer.

Both charges are in connection to Johnson's alleged actions surrounding the investigation of the fatal shooting of Arbery while he was jogging through a Glynn County subdivision on February 23, 2020, according to the indictment.

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William Bryan, are charged with murder in connection with Arbery's death. The three pleaded not guilty.

Johnson -- on the day of the shooting -- prevented two Glynn County police officers from exercising their duties "by directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace, and dignity thereof," the indictment said.

