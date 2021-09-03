Visually impaired sprinter gets engaged on the track just minutes after Paralympics race

(CNN) Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo did not win gold at the Paralympic Games but the Cape Verde athlete may have received something even better.

After finishing the T11 200m qualifying heat in fourth on Thursday, the visually impaired sprinter missed out on a place in the semifinals but got an unexpected surprise as her guide -- and partner -- got down one knee to propose on the track.

The magical moment came just minutes after the end of the race with other athletes gathered around cheering the happy couple.

She said yes, of course.

"I really have no words. There are so many emotions all together. Just the fact of being here at the Paralympic Games, I hardly felt my legs actually because I was so nervous," Semedo told reporters.

