66 matches and 28 years later, Spain loses a FIFA World Cup qualifying match

(CNN) Spain suffered a first World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years with a 2-1 defeat against Sweden in Stockholm.

Sweden came from behind on Thursday to secure the victory as goals from Alexander Isak and Viktor Claesson maintained their team's perfect start to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

La Roja -- whose unbeaten streak in World Cup qualifiers stretched back 66 games -- took the lead inside four minutes when Jordi Alba lifted a brilliant ball into the box for debutant Carlos Soler to strike into the net.

But the lead barely lasted a minute as Isak won the ball outside Spain's box shortly after play had restarted and fired a shot into the bottom corner.

