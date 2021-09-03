CNN —

Walmart’s Labor Day savings event has finally arrived, with hundreds of items marked down in advance of the holiday on September 6. Close out summer with huge deals across every department, including up to 70% off clothes and accessories, 50% off computers and 30% off patio furniture. Whatever you’re shopping for, you’re sure to score some major savings over the next week both online and in-store.

To help get you started, we’ve rounded up some of Walmart’s best Labor Day deals that you can shop right now. Read on to find what to add to your cart.

Walmart is currently offering one of the best deals we’ve seen on Apple AirPods Pro ($189.98, originally $219; walmart.com), our pick for the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. For music everyone can listen to, the Bose Soundlink Revolve ($179, originally $199; walmart.com) is a best-selling Bluetooth speaker that offers immersive, 360-degree sound.

The Vankyo Burder 101 Wireless Pico Projector ($99, originally $199.99; walmart.com) is tiny, rechargeable and perfect for taking movie nights to the next level. While you’re at it, grab the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player ($29, originally $39; walmart.com) so you can stream all your favorite entertainment at the push of a button.

Save more than 50% on the best-selling Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook ($129, originally $299; walmart.com), featuring 12.5 hours of battery life and military-grade durability.

Another great choice is the Lenovo Flex Touchscreen Chromebook ($249, originally $279; walmart.com), which is like a laptop and tablet in one. And for something more powerful, the Lenovo Legion 5 ($899, originally $999; walmart.com) is a gamer favorite and boasts 1,700 five-star ratings.

Take advantage of the final warm weeks of summer with the Expert Grill Pioneer 28-inch Portable Gas Griddle ($192, originally $247; walmart.com). Save big on patio furniture too, including the Mainstays Stanton 4-Piece Outdoor Conversation Set ($194, originally $250; walmart.com) — featuring two comfy chairs, a loveseat and a glass-topped coffee table.

For more compact patios, check out the Costway Bistro Patio Garden Set ($129.99, originally $299.99; walmart.com), which comes with two folding chairs and a small, glass-topped round table.

With its enormous capacity, the Slumberjack Riverbend 10-Person, 3-Room, Hybrid Dome Tent ($150, originally $199.99; walmart.com) is the perfect companion for family camping trips this fall. And when you’re back home, the Hart 40-volt Cordless Brushless Push Mower ($248, originally $278; walmart.com) will make it easy to keep your lawn tidy without dealing with cords or gas.

The Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set ($39.97, originally $49.97; walmart.com) comes with just about everything you need to start whipping up yummy home-cooked meals. The Lychee 13 Piece Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set ($26.99, originally $67.99; walmart.com) is another excellent value and comes in a classic black or modern mint green finish.

Now’s a great time to finally invest in the Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp ($90.06, originally $149; walmart.com), which adds air frying to the long list of things the original Instant Pot can do (pressure cook, steam, saute, roast and dehydrate, to name just a few).

Finally, the Cuisinart Griddle Spatula Set ($6.13, originally $19.99; walmart.com) is perfect for flipping burgers and pancakes.

Snag a great deal on the highly-rated Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac ($97, originally $179.88; walmart.com), which features four cleaning modes and smart charging. For a reliable upright vac, check out the Eureka PowerSpeed Cord Rewind ($99, originally $129; walmart.com).

Pet parents, meanwhile, will love the Hoover Pro Clean Pet Carpet Cleaner ($99, originally $179; walmart.com), whose tough bristles can lift deep carpet stains.

Men and women’s clothing and accessories are up to 70% off.

Stay warm on chilly fall nights with the Scoop Women’s Textured Cardigan ($22, originally $28; walmart.com), which comes in three pretty colors and sizes XS to XXXL. Men can stay cozy in the Gildan Heavy Blend Fleece Zip ($24 for two, originally $29.94; walmart.com), while everyone can get in on the pillow slide trend with the unisex Vonmay Pillow Slides ($12.99, originally $24.99; walmart.com).

With its classy pattern and included wristlet, the Poppy Classic Quilted Shoulder Bag & Wallet Set ($39.97, originally $49.96; walmart.com) is another great buy. And even though the weather might be getting chillier, gear up for a tropical getaway this winter with this two-pack of Time and Tru Floppy Hats ($4.78, originally $15.94; walmart.com) and Gucci’s Polarized Grey Gradient Aviator Sunglasses ($249, originally $490; walmart.com), which are a whopping $200 off.

For more great Walmart deals, check out CNN Coupons.