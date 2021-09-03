CNN —

Labor Day is more than just a day off in early September before the holiday crunch really starts; it also gives retailers across the country a chance to clear out inventory with some amazing sales. As an added bonus, it just so happens that the NFL season is about to kick off, making any discounts or promotions on TVs even more enticing.

There are some good deals to be found, and we’ve done all of the digging for you. Below are some of the best Labor Day weekend deals on TVs we could find, broken down by brand.

Vizio

Vizio’s 4K OLED delivers on the promise of an OLED display — that’s the same kind of tech used in the iPhone 12 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S21 — with deep blacks and vibrant color. It comes with Vizio’s SmartCast built-in, including a voice remote and the ability to stream from popular services like Apple TV+ or Paramount+.

This 70-inch TV will not only take up most of your wall or TV stand, but it’ll do so with a bright and vivid picture. It supports 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision HDR for a high-resolution picture with plenty of contrast so you can see every detail and color. It includes its own operating system for streaming your favorite shows, but it’ll also work with Apple’s AirPlay or Google’s Chromecast platform.

Vizio’s 2019 installment of the P-Series really impressed us in our full review, and this year’s model looks just as promising. The 75-inch model boasts a 4K resolution with 1200 nits of peak brightness, a dedicated gaming engine to get the most out of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X with 120Hz VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium. If those terms mean nothing to you, don’t worry, the gamer in your life can tell you how good it is.

TCL

TCL is discounting its entire 4-Series lineup at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. The 4-Series models included in the Labor Day promotion range in size from 50-inches to 75-inches, and all of them include Android TV — an operating system TCL recently announced it would be integrating on some models, in addition to those TVs it already sells with RokuTV integrated.

All of the models listed below will give you 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR picture quality. You’re also getting access to Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in for casting or streaming shows directly from your phone, and Dolby Digital Plus audio. Here are the current deals for TCL’s 4-Series with Android TV:

50-Inch TCL 4-Series Smart Android TV ($379, originally $449; bestbuy.com , walmart.com , amazon.com )

55-Inch TCL 4-Series Smart Android TV ($399, originally $499; bestbuy.com , walmart.com , amazon.com )

65-Inch TCL 4-Series Smart Android TV ($529, originally $699; bestbuy.com , walmart.com , amazon.com )

75-Inch TCL 4-Series Smart Android TV ($799, originally $999; bestbuy.com, walmart.com, amazon.com)

Furrion outdoor TVs

Furrion’s outdoor televisions are designed to withstand the occasional wind, rain or snowstorm. In fact, the TVs come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and will survive temperatures ranging from -27 degrees to 140 degrees, which is just plain awesome. The TVs are also designed for use in partial sunlight or shady areas, as noted by the model names; but either way, you can have confidence the Furrion TVs will function well outdoors and keep a clear and bright 4K HDR picture. Here are all of the places you can get a good deal on a Furrion TV this weekend:

‌43-Inch Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TV ($1,099, originally $1,099; bestbuy.com , lowes.com , amazon.com )

Hisense

The U6G series is an entry-level model in the Hisense lineup, but it’s no slouch. Hisense is discounting four different UG6 models at Best Buy, all of which provide excellent picture quality and range in size from 50-inches to 75-inches with 4K picture quality and powered by Android TV. That means you can talk to Google Assistant and have it turn your lights off as you settle in for a movie or some gaming. Here are the deals you can find on the Hisense U6G series at Best Buy:

50-inch Hisense U6G ($479, originally $569; bestbuy.com )

55-inch Hisense U6G ($529, originally $649; bestbuy.com )

65-inch Hisense U6G ($679, originally $849; bestbuy.com )

75-inch Hisense U6G ($999, originally $1,249; bestbuy.com)

Looking for a Hisense TV that’s bigger and has a better picture than the U6G? Look no further than the H65. At 85-inches, you’re getting your money’s worth. The 4K resolution is bolstered by Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support for improved colors and contracts, and once again, it’s powered by Android TV so you can stream directly on the TV without an additional streaming device.

85-inch Hisense H65 ($1,499, originally $1,849; bestbuy.com)

