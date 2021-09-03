CNN —

The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Labor Day has arrived, and hundreds of retailers are celebrating with sales and deals on products across categories. And because you probably don’t want to spend your extra weekend day scouring the internet for savings, CNN Underscored has done the heavy lifting for you. See below for a roundup of the best Labor Day sales to shop right now.

Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summer-y apparel and new clothes for fall. Just be sure to start your shopping ASAP.

Major retailers

Amazon: The mega-retailer has deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save up to 60% on the Labor Day Clearance Event, including up to 60% off on comforters, up to 40% off on bath towels, $100 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and more.

Best Buy: The mega-retailer is offering massive discounts on gadgets, major appliances, TVs, fitness equipment and more with up to $700 in savings from now until Labor Day.

Chewy: Treat your furry friend this Labor Day with up to 50% off pet favorites and get a $25 giftcard when you spend $50.

The Home Depot: The Home Depot is kicking off Labor Day weekend with tons of savings on all product categories, including up to $100 off power tools, as well as major discounts on large appliances and furniture.

JCPenny: Shop new clothing styles, accessories and more and get an extra 25% off any purchase or 30% off when you spend $75 or more with the code INSTYLE8.

Lowe’s: The home-improvement mega retailer is offering up to 25% off outdoor power equipment, up to 30% off select tools and accessories, as well as discounts on other home-improvement bestsellers.

Macy’s: Macy’s Labor Day sale is offering a wide range of discounts on a selection of products, including an extra 20% off already reduced kids’ and babies’ clothing, 15% off reduced accessories and jewelry, as well as 10% off luggage, home and small appliances.

Overstock: Ready to add some new touches to your home? Overstock is discounting thousands of items up to 70% off, with deals including 25% off furniture, rugs and home improvement items.

REI: The outdoor retailer is slashing prices on gear, clothing and more with up to 30% off select items until Sept. 6.

Sam’s Club: Get up to $600 off mattresses and up to $700 off furniture and appliances bundles.

Samsung: Right now, Samsung is discounting a variety of products, like 30% refrigerators, 35% off washers and dryers and 10% off three items before tax when you buy them during the sale.

Walmart: Hundreds of items have been marked down at the mega retailer, including up to 70% off clothes and accessories, 50% off computers, 30% off patio furniture and more.

Woot! : Shop Amazon-owned Woot!’s End of Summer Blowout featuring deals on everything from computers to T-shirts.

Home and health

Rugs.com Rugs.com

Porter Road Porter Road

West Elm West Elm

Wild One: Underscored readers can snag 20% off sitewide, including incredibly stylish harnesses, collars, leashes, toys and more with the code WILDCNN20.

Vaya: Take $300 off any mattress purchase, plus get a free pillow when you use the code VAYA300.

Vitamix: The Food Cycler FC-50 will be $100 off until Sept. 10.

VSSL : When you spend $100 or more, get a Quickfist Clamp free, plus free shipping on all orders over $75.

Yeti: Get free shipping on orders over $19.99.

Z Grills: Get $140 off pellet grills and accessories until September 11.

Zinus: Save up to 50% on select products including mattresses, adjustable platforms and more.

Zoma: Get $150 off any mattress with the code WIN150, plus $280 in free accessories with your purchase. Pillows are also buy one, get one 50% off with the code BOGO50.

Fashion and beauty

Brandless Brandless

Soko Glam Soko Glam

Tech and electronics

Acer: Save up to $700 on gaming gear through September 5.

Adorama : Cameras, computers and much more are marked down at the Labor Day Sale.

BioLite: Enjoy new outdoor lighting for your backyard with 20% off sitewide at BioLite.

Casely: Orders of $35 or more will get 35% off when you use the code SUNSET.

Case-Mate : Get 30% off sitewide on cases for all your gadgets with the code LD30.

Courant: Use code DORM25 to take 25% off your purchase of bestselling wireless charging devices.

GoPro: Save $150 on the HERO9 Black.

HP: Save big on a variety of laptops, including up to 35% off Chromebooks, up to 22% off Omen Laptops and up to 20% off Envy Laptops. If you spend over $599, you’ll also receive an additional 5% off your order with the code HP21LDS5.

Lenovo: Need new tech before you head back to school? Get up to 75% off select electronics and 50% off select PCs now from Lenovo.

Loftie Clock: Take 20% off this stylish alarm clock with the code LABORDAY, marking the price to $119.

Monoprice: Save up to 69% at the Better Than Black Friday Sale, featuring deals on wall mounts, cables, networking and more.

Newegg: Shop the Labor Day Sale for up to 65% off PCs, monitors, gaming gear, TVs and more.

Philips Hue: Buy two bulbs, get one free at the Summer of Hue event, plus take 15% off when you buy three or more select products.

Phonesoap: Use code LABOR20 to take 20% off the larger Homesoap UV sanitizer.

Ring: Find deals on alarm kits, cameras and a Video Doorbell 3.

Sonix: Save 40% on phone cases with code LABOR40, which is automatically added at checkout.

World Wide Stereo : Use code LABORDAY to save even more on already discounted audio equipment.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.