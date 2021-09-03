CNN —

It’s Labor Day weekend again somehow, and while a lot of us are looking forward to a three-day weekend, we at CNN Underscored are excited about all the sales going on, too. It’s the perfect time of year to pick up a few things to round out your summer wardrobe, do a fall closet refresh or buy expensive items like winter coats and ski gear while they’re still deeply discounted, ahead of when the season picks up.

Read on for some great fall sales for men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing.

From September 2 to September 6, take another 20% off the iconic brand’s already-on-sale polos, sweaters, and other items to transition your wardrobe from summer to autumn. Shop our top picks below:

Prana has become known for its great selection of men’s and women’s sustainable clothing designed for yoga, travel and adventures, including durable and comfortable T-shirts, jeans and more. Since it’s about that time of year again, it’s a great time to shop the brand’s Labor Day sale, which is offering 25% off sitewide plus free shipping on all orders.

Bahia Jumpsuit ($66.75, originally $80; prana.com)

Prana Bahia Jumpsuit

Made from breezy, comfortable slub denim, this jumpsuit will take you from summer straight into fall with a cozy knit cardigan layered over it.

Foundation Slouch Top ($33.75, originally $45; prana.com)

Prana Foundation Slouch Top

This top is the gently oversized, drapey, boxy-but-not-too-boxy T-shirt you’ve been looking for. There are a ton of colors on sale, so it’s a great time to stock up.

Stretch Zion Straight Pant ($66.75, originally $89; prana.com)

Prana Stretch Zion Straight Pant

Great for travelers with busy days or afternoons on the trail, these pants are the actually-cool, made-for-adventure pants your wardrobe is missing. They’re made to be wrinkle-, water- and abrasion-resistant, and they have a ton of great features, like UPF 50+ protection, snaps to secure rolled-up pant legs and a dual-entry cargo pocket.

Take an extra 50% off sale items during Eileen Fisher’s Labor Day sale — and it’s not all summer clothes, either. Find loose slacks, minimalist dresses and staple shirts like the following:

Stretch Silk Jersey U-Neck Top ($69.50, originally $139; eileenfisher.com)

Eileen Fisher Stretch Silk Jersey U-Neck Top

This minimalist charcoal top dresses up or down with elegance, making it the kind of going out/work/everyday top investment that will pay off for years.

Organic Cotton French Terry Wide Leg Pant ($84.50, originally $179; eileenfisher.com)

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton French Terry Wide Leg Pant

Keep summer’s wide-leg vibes going into fall with these comfortable wide-legged pants. They go with dressy tops or casual ones, and they’ll look as great with sneakers as sandals.

System Fine Jersey Easy Dress ($69.30, originally $198; eileenfisher.com)

Eileen Fisher System Fine Jersey Easy Dress

The perfect casual LBD, you can wear this for easy afternoons around town, busy travel days or at work. It’s a do-it-all piece that layers up or dresses down as the seasons change too.

​​Take 25% off apparel sitewide during Bonobos’ Labor Day sale, whether you’re looking for casual clothes, activewear or some essentials for the office. Just use the code BONVOYAGE at checkout. The only thing it doesn’t include are items already marked down.

For a dose of optimism that you can wear everyday, check out Life Is Good’s selection of sweatshirts, T-shirts and go-anywhere baseball caps. Take 25% off sitewide during the brand’s Labor Day Sale, including our picks below:

Primal Sun T-Shirt ($21, originally $28; lifeisgood.com)

Life Is Good Primal Sun T-Shirt

Throw this sunny T-shirt for yoga, running errands or anytime you need a little reminder to do what you do best.

Dog Silhouette Sunwashed Chill Cap ($21, originally $28; lifeisgood.com)

Life Is Good Dog Silhouette Sunwashed Chill Cap

The perfect cap for dog-lovers, especially while taking your four-legged friend on a W-A-L-K.

Men’s Good Vibes Simply True Athletic Crew ($43.50, originally $58; lifeisgood.com)

Life Is Good Men's Good Vibes Simply True Athletic Crew

The sweatshirt says it all. It’s super-cozy too, thanks to the incredibly soft cotton fleece it’s made from.

Suits can be pricey pieces to add to your wardrobe, but if you’re heading back to the office, Jos. A Bank’s Labor Day Sale, featuring up to 85% off clearance, is the perfect time to freshen up the usual rotation.

Everlane’s excellent array of modern, stylish prices are majorly discounted during the brand’s Labor Day sale, with over 150 styles on sale for up to 50% off. You’ll find favorites like The Easy Short, The Linen Picnic Top, The Italian Leather Sling and more for way-reduced prices.

Chico’s is offering up to 60% off knit tops, tanks starting at $19.99, and cropped and capri pants starting at $29.99 during the brand’s Labor Day sale. It runs August 30 through September 6 — no code necessary.

Cotton-Blend Slub Henley Tee ($15, originally $35.50; chicos.com)

Chico's Cotton-Blend Slub Henley Tee

Comfy for casual lunches but polished enough for meetings, this henley tee comes in a huge variety of colors (12 in fact) and layers great under jackets for fall.

So Slimming Brigitte Side-Vent Slim Crops ($39.99, originally $69.50; chicos.com)

Chico's So Slimming Brigitte Side-Vent Slim Crops

With a cropped length, stomach-smoothing tech, and a sleek, comfortable fit, these trousers are on sale in a full range of autumn-staple colors: black, navy, white and khaki.

Button-Back Slub Tee ($19, originally $39.50; chicos.com)

Chico's Button-Back Slub Tee

This everyday-basics tee is about as simple as it gets — except for the addition of three shell-like buttons at the back. With this kind of discount, it’s a good time to grab one in every on-sale color.

The next best thing to going to Europe is indulging in a little fashion escapism. During the French brand’s Labor Day event, take 25% off sale for total savings of up to 70%.

Andie’s makes finding a great swimsuit easier than ever, with a fitting guide, quiz and experts on hand to assist. You can even select the right torso fit for you (regular or long), and sizing comes in XS (size 2) to XXXL (sizes 24-26). From September 1 to 6, select styles like the below will be 30% off.

The String Bikini Top in Pool Gingham ($35, originally $50; andieswim.com)

The String Bikini Bottom in Pool Gingham ($31.50, originally $45; andieswim.com)

Andie The String Bikini Top in Pool Gingham

This summery blue gingham is the perfect pattern for summer, and this bikini will let you soak up the rest of the seasonal sun in style. The bikini top and bottom have adjustable ties and the top features light padding with removable cups.

The Bermuda in Tropical Floral ($87.50, originally $125, andieswim.com)

Andie The Bermuda in Tropical Floral

The floral pattern on this swimsuit is spot-on for summer, and it has a few great hidden features too: Think a ton of bust support thanks to comfortable underwire (not an oxymoron) and a super-secure hook-and-loop closure back.

The Marina in Azul Eco ($66.50, originally $95; andieswim.com)

Andie The Marina in Azul Eco

A sporty pick with 1990s high-cut legs and a secure racerback seamlessly lets you go from surfboard to beach bar.

From August 31 through September 6, there’s a ton of great deals going on during Macy’s Labor Day sale. You’ll want to check out the sale and clearance sections of the website, where most of the bargains are centered: You can take an extra 15% off select sale and clearance clothing, accessories and jewelry, and an extra 10% off select sale and clearance shoes, coats, dress, suits, lingerie, women’s swim, watches, luggage, home and small appliances. Plus, you can take an extra 20% off regularly priced, sale and clearance kids and baby clothing.

Modcloth’s quirky-indie designs are inspired by the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s — and there are a ton of vintage-driven styles on sale from August 31 through September 6. Think 30% off regular prices, 40% off already marked-down items, and all Halloween styles are on sale, too.

Cheers for Cherries Tie-Neck Blouse ($17.99, originally $55; modcloth.com)

Modcloth Cheers for Cherries Tie-Neck Blouse

The classic summer cherry pattern gets a yellow and purple update, and the black background carries the shirt into fall and winter looks.

Modcloth x Camp Collection Cookout Casual Tee ($27.30, originally $39; modcloth.com)

Modcloth Modcloth x Camp Collection Cookout Casual Tee

This retro camp-inspired ringer tee is perfect for pairing with high-waisted cropped denim or your favorite joggers lounging at home.

Modcloth x Princess Highway Corduroy Mini Dress ($62.30, originally $89; modcloth.com)

Modcloth Modcloth x Princess Highway Corduroy Mini Dress

Layer it with a black turtleneck or a printed mesh long-sleeve shirt for cozy vintage or going-out vibes — this super-versatile jumper zips up for a flattering shape but has enough stretch to let you dance it out, too.

It’s a good time of year to refresh the underwear drawer — and replace bralettes that might be on their last legs after a year of pretty much everyday use. During the brand’s Labor Day Sale, if you spend $25 or more on Parade’s sustainable lingerie, you can get 20% off plus free shipping.

Scoop Bralette Re:Play ($22.40, originally $28; yourparade.com)

Parade Scoop Bralette Re:Play

This super-comfortable bralette gets its silky, cooling feel from fabric made with what the brand says is the softest recycled yarns in the world. It’s developed by former Lululemon product experts, so you know it’s good.

High Rise Boyshort ($12 with purchase of $25 or more, originally $15; yourparade.com)

Parade High Rise Boyshort

These sheer boy shorts are just as comfortable as Parade’s bralettes, thanks to that super-soft recycled fabric they’re made from. They’re also made with the brand’s FreeStretch elastic, which it says “feels like wearing nothing.”

Triangle Mesh Bralette ($28.80, originally $36; yourparade.com)

Parade Triangle Mesh Bralette

This two-tone pastel bralette is made from silky mesh for an almost invisible feel against your skin—and the LuxStretch fabric promises to never dig unto your boobs or stomach, either.

If you’re planning to hit the slopes this ski and snowboard season, take advantage of Christy Sports’ Powder Daze sale over Labor Day weekend to score some ski jackets for the family. The brand is a leader in retail and rental ski equipment in a ton of ski towns, so if you’re in a popular spot for winter sports, chances are there’s a location by you. From August 26 through September 6, you can shop online for some great deals, with bonus VIP savings available the first four days based on basket size (sign up for the newsletter for a peek at the deals).

Obermeyer Yuki Jacket ($239.95, originally $399; christysports.com)

Designed with a plethora of thoughtful features for a day on the slopes, this jacket boasts a fleece chin warmer, interior electronics pocket with cord router, an interior goggle pocket with a detachable goggle cloth and a water-resistant powderskirt. A two-way adjustable hood that’s also helmet-compatible is the finishing touch.

686 GLCR Hydrastash Reserve Insulated Jacket Men’s ($249.95, originally $359.95; christysports.com)

Christy Sports 686 GLCR Hydrastash Reserve Insulated Jacket

This sharp-looking insulated jacket has the world’s first micro hydration system with a Hydrastash bladder (the whole kit’s included), so you can keep the hydration going while you’re on run after run. Other great details? A smartphone pocket with an outlet for your headphones’ cord, a key clip in the front hand pocket and best-of-the-best waterproofing capabilities.

Helly Hansen Sapphire Jacket Girls ($129.95, originally $200; christysports.com)

Christy Sports Helly Hansen Sapphire Jacket Girls

For little skiers (or kids who just love playing in the snow), this Helly Hansen jacket is the brand’s most high-performance option. Sized for junior girls, it has a longer fit — and a pocket just for their phone, too.

The affordable, stylish retailer, featuring sizes up to 3X, will mark down its entire clearance section to $15 and under from August 31 to September 6.

The outdoors and sporting goods retailer is offering up to 40% off a ton of their clothing and other gear. From September 1 to 7, save big on jackets, pants, shirts and more for fall and the winter ahead.

Women’s Firelight Flannel Shirt ($42, originally $70; eddiebauer.com)

Eddie Bauer Women's Firelight Flannel Shirt

Flannel shirts and autumn go hand-in-hand, and this cozy one is ready to keep you warm when temperatures drop.

Men’s Favorite Flannel Relaxed Fit Shirt ($45, originally $75; eddiebauer.com)

Eddie Bauer Men's Favorite Flannel Relaxed Fit Shirt

Flannel doesn’t get much more iconic than this, and during the sale you can take $30 off. If your collection is missing a pattern or two, now is a great time to stock up.

Kid’s Chilali Fleece Jacket ($29.95, originally $49; eddiebauer.com)

Eddie Bauer Kid's Chilali Fleece Jacket

Whether your little ones are out on the playground or romping around the woods, this fleece jacket will stave off dampness and keep them toasty too.

This sustainable clothing brand, which makes comfy athleisure for men, women and kids, has made a name for itself since 2006 for its commitment to eco-friendly fabrics and supply chain (it claims to use factories with the highest certifications in the industry for sustainability and working conditions). From September 3 through 7, you can enjoy another 30% off sale items like leggings, hoodies and T-shirts.

Crossover Waist Pocket Legging ($37.80, originally $68; threads4thought.com)

Threads4Thought Crossover Waist Pocket Legging

These super-soft lavender leggings come in sizes XXS to XXL and are made from recycled water bottles for extra eco-points. If you’re packing light for your run or yoga, there’s a pocket perfect for holding your keys, too. Plus, the matching sports bra is on sale if you want a set: It’s marked down from $58 to $32.30, too.

Triblend Jogger Pant ($15.40, originally $32; threads4thought.com)

Threads4Thought Triblend Jogger Pant

A cozy pair of joggers have become a wardrobe staple for adults and little kids alike, and this heathered pair is made from cuddly triblend fleece (and it’s carbon-neutral, too).

Triblend Long Sleeve Henley ($23.80, originally $48; threads4thought.com)

Threads4Thought Triblend Long Sleeve Henley

A classic henley gets an eco-friendly makeover for fall, with material made from a blend of recycled polyester, organic cotton and rayon.

Wildfang makes stylish utilitarian pieces like coverall-style jumpsuits and comfortable striped T-shirts. During its Labor Day event, take up to 30% off summer-to-fall styles, including easygoing cropped pants and patterned button-ups too.

Pepper’s line of bras is designed just for small chests, from sizes AA to B and band sizes 30 to 40 — and the brand promises its super-specific fit will eliminate the dreaded Cup Gap. From September 2 to 6, buy one bra and take 20% off each additional one in your order with the code LABORDAY20. (All prices below reflect the discount for additional items.)

Everyday Lace Bralette ($32, originally $40; wearepepper.com)

Pepper Everyday Lace Bralette

This super-comfy bralette is unpadded but has layers for nipple coverage — and it’s still perfectly constructed to give the girls support and lift.

Mesh All You Bra ($40, originally $50; wearepepper.com)

Pepper Mesh All You Bra

This limited-edition neon underwire bra isn’t just cute on the outside: It’s engineered to solve all the pain points of usual underwires (cup gap, padding, etc.) resulting in a bra that, as the company says, “hugs and lifts your curves like the perfect pair of stretchy yoga pants.” The matching bikini briefs are on sale, too.

Limitless Wirefree Scoop Bra ($40; originally $50; wearepepper.com)

Pepper Limitless Wirefree Scoop Bra

Sort of a hybrid of a conventional bra and a sports bra, this wire-free number is a great all-arounder to get you from lunch meetings to an afterwork beer to a bedtime yoga sesh.

Girlfriend Collective has finally branched into menswear as well as womenswear, and you can find both up to 30% during the brand’s Labor Day Sale. Find great deals on ethically made activewear and casual clothes during the sale right here.

These actually-well-made, OEKO-TEX-certified tights are gender- and skin-tone inclusive, and they come in both one-off pairs and subscription boxes. And while they might feel like luxury, they won’t hit your wallet too badly: By working directly with their factory in Italy, they’re able to save you a few extra bucks Now you’ll save even more at the Labor Day sale.

Opaque Tights ($16.20, originally $18; yourthreads.com)

Threads Opaque Tights

These 60 denier tights are like the opaque black tights already in your drawer, just made way, way better (and far more comfy).

Sheer Tights ($12.60, originally $14; yourthreads.com)

Threads Sheer Tights

Made to blend with your skin tone (even if the tights themselves are a shade or two different), these 20 denier tights feature a contoured, bum-lifting waistband and microfiber double-covered yarn that’s less likely to cause static-clinging issues.

From now until Tuesday, September 7, you can take up to 40% off at Lucky Brand — including autumn staples like denim, jackets and tops designed for cooler temperatures. You can shop the sale for women’s and men’s clothing online or in stores.

Mid Rise Authentic Straight Jean ($29.99, originally $119; luckybrand.com)

Lucky Brand Mid Rise Authentic Straight Jean

These straight-leg jeans seamlessly transition from summer sandals to autumn ankle boots thanks to a cropped straight leg and vintage wash that goes perfectly with cozy fall sweaters.

Men’s 121 Slim Jean ($29.99, originally $89.50; luckybrand.com)

Lucky Brand Men's 121 Slim Jean

These dark-wash jeans are great for dressing up or dressing down, and look equally good on a Monday morning at work as they do on a Saturday night out.

Short-Sleeve San Gabriel Linen Shirt ($19.99, originally $69.50; luckybrand.com)

Lucky Brand Short-Sleeve San Gabriel Linen Shirt

Soak up the last days of the summer sun in this cotton-linen blend shirt, which features white dots against a cobalt background (and it’ll layer great under fall cardigans).

Take 20% off the brand’s Southern California inspired clothing (and homewares) during its Labor Day Sale. Just enter the code FRESHSTART at checkout to save big on great new pieces to transition into fall with.

Raincoat ($316, originally $395; jennikayne.com)

Jenni Kayne Raincoat

This trench coat, available in khaki or black, will give your fall jacket wardrobe a glamourous upgrade thanks to an open collar and wide belt.

Seersucker Summer Dress ($236, originally $295; jennikayne.com)

Jenni Kayne Seersucker Summer Dress

Wear this loose dress during the last sun of summer — and then top it with a chunky knit during fall’s cooler days. It’s lined too, so you don’t have to stress about underwear lines.

Saturday Sweatpants ($116; originally $145; jennikayne.com)

Jenni Kayne Saturday Sweatpants

You’ll probably want to wear these sweatpants every day of the week, thanks to their French terry that’s based on a vintage Japanese fabric. They hit at the ankle and have a slight drop crotch for the perfect combination of style and ease.

A “boob inclusive” line of intimates and loungewear, AnaOno makes bras for people with one breasts, two breasts, new breasts or no breasts. From September 3 through 6, the brand is offering 20% off sitewide. Shop the site by breast and body type, treatment, or bra style and find deals like the following:

Susan Implant Reconstruction Wrap Front Lace Bra ($38.40, originally $48; anaono.com)

AnaOno Susan Implant Reconstruction Wrap Front Lace Bra

This wrap-front bra is super-comfortable and designed to accommodate post-surgery bodies — and the lace is soft enough that it won’t rub up against skin that’s still tender.

Jaimelee Front Closure Lace Bra ($43.20, originally $54; anaono.com)

AnaOno Jaimelee Front Closure Lace Bra

The Jaimelee Front Closure Lace Bra is a wirefree bra with built-in pockets that can accomodate lightweight breast forms or prostheses, but you can wear it without inserts, too. And did we mention the lace and front-hook closure is pretty darn gorgeous?

Sarah Lumpectomy Crop Cami ($38.40, originally $48; anaono.com)

AnaOno Sarah Lumpectomy Crop Cami

This cropped cami is great for pairing with the matching underwear for a whole lingerie look — or to wear under cardigans or sweaters this winter when you want bonus coverage for a bit of extra warmth.

