Your passport has been stuck in a drawer for far too long. But now that almost 70% of Canadians are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and with an international vaccine passport coming in the fall, it’s almost time to get back in the air and travel the world again.

Along with double checking all the required paperwork for your destination and making sure you have a negative Covid test result, all you need is a lovely new set of luggage to celebrate a long overdue vacation.

If it’s been a while since you last left the country, your luggage set probably needs an update. With all the additional steps needed for travel during a pandemic, it also makes sense to pick up a smaller bag to help you organize all your paperwork and important documents.

Check out our round-up of travel-friendly shoulder bags, fanny packs, carry-on cases and hybrid smart luggage options for wherever your journey takes you next.

Passport holders and document bags

Boxiki Travel Fireproof Document Bag ($34.89; amazon.ca)

Keep your passport, proof of vaccine, negative Covid test results and everything else you need easily within reach and safe from all hazards with this fireproof travel bag. It comes with both a shoulder strap and an easy carry handle.

HeySplash Waterproof Phone Pack ($28.99; amazon.ca)

Take this transparent waterproof bag from the beach to check in, and keep all your valuables safe and protected. Wear on the shoulder or arm and keep everything you need in sight. It’s large enough to hold an iPhone 12 Pro plus your passport, change and more.

AmazonBasics RFID Passport Holder ($16.32; amazon.ca)

This simple yet effective passport holder hangs around your neck so that you have your hands free but can access your passport at all times. Made from RFID-blocking material, it also keeps your documents safe from thieves.

Money Belt for Travel ($15.79; amazon.ca)

Keep your money, credit cards and identity documents close to your body and keep your hands free to carry other luggage with this slimline money belt. Available in three colours, including pink, green and brown, it features RFID-blocking tech and is TSA approved for air travel.

Carry-on suitcases

Monos Hybrid Carry-On ($394; monos.com)

Sometimes all you need is a carry-on case, especially if you’re off for a weekend away or if you’re a great economical packer. This hybrid option from Canadian travel brand Monos is incredibly light and unbreakable. The 360-degree wheels and adjustable telescopic handle make it fast to manoeuvre even if you have to run to catch a flight. Available in three colours, the thoughtful added touches like reinforced corners make this sleek, attractive case a winner.

Swissgear Chrome Hardside Spinner ($82.40; amazon.ca)

Lightweight yet sturdy and strong, this case can take a beating from hotel to taxi, squeeze into an overhead locker and still look good. The four-wheel system allows it to move easily in all directions, and a privacy pocket in the main compartment keeps valuables organized and safe.

Bebe Women’s Stella 21-Inch Hardside Carry-on Spinner ($115.43; amazon.ca)

Cause a stir in the departure lounge with this fabulous and glamorous carry-on case. Presented in a pretty rose gold colour with a diamond pattern it also features a patterned internal lining. Meanwhile, straps in the main compartments keep clothes organized and neat while in transit.

Travelers Club Sky+ Luggage Set ($60.99; amazon.ca)

With this cute three-piece set, not only do you get an adorable pink carry-on case, but also a boarding tote and toiletry bag for a complete coordinating look. The ABS hard-shell on the carry-on keeps your belongings safe in transit, and the boarding tote sits atop with its handy strap.

Larger suitcases

Monos Check-In Large ($351; originally $439; monos.com)

When you really need extra room for souvenirs or you’re heading off on longer trips, this spacious case checks all the boxes. The polycarbonate shell is tough wearing and still feels easy to wheel along, no matter how much you pack. If you invest in a complete Monos set, you’ll be pleased to find they nest inside each other for easy storage. Choose from 8 colours or two additional limited edition designs.

Dakine Concourse Hardside Luggage, Medium W21 ($270; ce.dakine.com)

The 360-degree wheels on this case allow you to push, pull or glide it along airport terminals and busy city streets alike. Available in two colour designs, it features separate wet and dry storage so that you can swim, surf or kayak right before your departure time without worrying about getting all your clothes wet.

AmazonBasics 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Travel Luggage Suitcase Set ($322.46; amazon.ca)

Treat yourself to a complete new set in bright blue or black. All three cases are made from scratch-resistant hard shells and feature four double spinners for 360-degree movement. All three cases have expandable sections so you can stock up on new fashions or souvenirs at your destination.

Archibolt Canada 36-Inch Wheeled Rolling Duffle Bag ($87.98; amazon.ca)

For tournaments out of town, this 36-inch large duffle bag offers all the space you could need for all your sporting needs. The rollers make carrying even very heavy gear as easy as possible, while the heavy duty exterior ensures durability for years to come. Once emptied, the bag can be collapsed down for easy storage.

Dakine Split Roller 110L Bag ($280; ce.dakine.com)

You’ll never need to unpack with this split roller from Dakine. It offers easy access to organized compartments so that you can access all your belongings, while mesh dividers let you see what’s inside at a glance. The durable wheels make it super easy to transport from campsite to truck to check-in. This is a hard-wearing bag you’ll love and use for years to come.

Smart suitcases and travel gear

Samsara Natural Silver Aluminum Smart Carry-on Suitcase ($376; samsaraluggage.com)

Keep your hands and tech clean and protected by avoiding charging stations at the airport with this clever case that comes equipped with a USB-C port to charge your devices. Made of aluminum, it can also be sanitized easily on arrival or mid-journey. It also features an app that connects to the smart unit and can alert you to security threats, like your case being opened when you’re not around.

Vertigo Fingerprint Padlock ($50.99; amazon.ca)

Use this high-tech fingerprint padlock on any suitcase, bag or locker to ensure only you can open it. No pin codes to remember or secret numbers to memorize. Simply scan your fingerprint to gain access to your belongings. It can hold up to 10 fingerprints, allowing family members to gain access too.

Andiamo Classico Suitcase With Built-in TSA Lock ($649.48; amazon.ca)

Don’t waste an ounce of your luggage allowance with this super lightweight case. Extensively tested to fit most airline’s overhead storage compartments, this clever case comes with a 10-year warranty and a built-in USB port to allow you to charge your devices on the go. It also has a TSA-verified lock that allows airport security to open your case without causing any damage.

Tile Essentials, 4-pack ($89.99; amazon.ca)

Slip one of these Tiles into your bags when traveling, and you can keep track of your valuables. Pair with the Tile app to keep watch over your keys, wallet, bags and more. Even if you are out of the 200-feet radius, you can still check the last known location and enlist the help of the Tile community to reunite you with your things.