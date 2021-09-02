The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on Tuesday, August 31. Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana with devastating force on Sunday. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of (Hurricane Ida)," Fusto Maldonado said. "I've lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone."
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The week in 28 photos

Updated 10:34 PM ET, Thu September 2, 2021

The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on Tuesday, August 31. Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana with devastating force on Sunday. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of (Hurricane Ida)," Fusto Maldonado said. "I've lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone."
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This week started with Hurricane Ida devastating the Gulf Coast after making landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday, August 29.

Ida, with top winds of 150 mph, is tied with 2020's Hurricane Laura and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the strongest storm to ever hit the state. It left more than 1 million customers without power as it flooded homes, ripped off roofs and trapped residents in dangerous rising waters.

Later in the week, Ida's remnants caused deadly flooding in parts of the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic as the storm made its way up the East Coast. In some areas, the rainfall was unprecedented.

Take a look at photos from Ida and other news events from August 26 to September 2.

US Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne, boards a C-17 military transport plane to depart Kabul on Tuesday, August 31. He was the last US soldier to leave the country.
Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett/U.S. Army/AP
Chinese swimmer Zheng Tao, center, competes in the 100-meter freestyle during the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, August 26. See the best photos from the Paralympics
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
A tree burns in a blackened forest at dawn on Monday, August 30, after the Caldor Fire tore through Twin Bridges, California. Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the western United States.
Karl Mondon/Digital First Media/The Mercury News/Getty Images
People in Austin, Texas, protest Wednesday, September 1, against a new law that effectively bans most abortions in the state. The law, which bars abortions at six weeks, went into effect early that morning.
Montinique Monroe/The New York Times/Redux
A humpback whale is seen above the surface of the Pacific Ocean near Buenaventura, Colombia, on Thursday, August 26.
Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images
Taliban fighters sit in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft that was left behind at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, August 31. The Taliban have retaken control of Afghanistan nearly two decades after they were driven out of its capital by US troops.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
This aerial photo, taken on Friday, August 27, shows the Red Beach in Panjin, China. It's called the Red Beach because of the Suaeda salsa plant that grows across its marshland landscape.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Tyron Woodley punches Jake Paul during their cruiserweight boxing match in Cleveland on Sunday, August 29. Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, defeated Woodley, a former UFC champ, by split decision.
Jason Miller/Getty Images