Brandon Bell/Getty Images The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on Tuesday, August 31. Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana with devastating force on Sunday. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of (Hurricane Ida)," Fusto Maldonado said. "I've lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone."

This week started with Hurricane Ida devastating the Gulf Coast after making landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday, August 29.

Ida, with top winds of 150 mph, is tied with 2020's Hurricane Laura and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the strongest storm to ever hit the state. It left more than 1 million customers without power as it flooded homes, ripped off roofs and trapped residents in dangerous rising waters.

Later in the week, Ida's remnants caused deadly flooding in parts of the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic as the storm made its way up the East Coast. In some areas, the rainfall was unprecedented.

