Members of the FDNY rescue a woman from her stalled car amid flash flooding in New York Wednesday night, September 1, 2021.
Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP

In photos: Remnants of Ida wreak havoc in the Northeast

Updated 12:53 AM ET, Thu September 2, 2021

Members of the FDNY rescue a woman from her stalled car amid flash flooding in New York Wednesday night, September 1, 2021.
Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP

New York declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning as the Northeast region was slammed by torrential rain from the remnants of Ida, causing heavy flooding and reports of numerous water rescues.

The storm moved into the region after hitting Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane.

At least five flash flood emergencies were issued for the region Wednesday by the National Weather Service, Tornado watches were issued for several states. Dozens of water rescues were taking place and numerous roads have been closed.

People stand inside a subway station as water runs past their feet during flash flooding caused by storm Ida in New York.
Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP
Members of the Weldon Fire Company walk through floodwaters in Dresher, Pennsylvania, after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the region Wednesday.
Matt Rourke/AP
People navigate heavy rains and flooded walkways at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Flushing Meadows, New York, Wednesday.
Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Workers clear a road from flooding in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, Wednesday.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Sergio Rossi, owner of Sergio Tailoring, covers flood-damaged clothing at his shop after heavy rains from storm Ida caused flooding in Oakdale, Pennsylvania.
Quinn Glabicki/Reuters
A downed tree blocks a road in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.
Matt Rourke/AP
A fan covers herself from the rain inside the covered Louis Armstrong Stadium during a match at the US Open tennis championships in New York.
Frank Franklin II/AP
Members of the Oakdale Fire Department clear debris from their station after heavy rains from storm Ida caused flooding in Oakdale, Pennsylvania.
Quinn Glabicki/Reuters
Raindrops are illuminated by a camera flash at the U.S. Capitol in Washington as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass over the region.
Tom Brenner/Reuters
A worker stands and surveys damage as debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Maryland.
Susan Walsh/AP
Debris deposited by floodwaters litter a park in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, during clean up from flooding after downpours and high winds.
Gene J. Puskar/AP