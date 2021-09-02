Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP Members of the FDNY rescue a woman from her stalled car amid flash flooding in New York Wednesday night, September 1, 2021. In photos: Remnants of Ida wreak havoc in the Northeast

New York declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning as the Northeast region was slammed by torrential rain from the remnants of Ida, causing heavy flooding and reports of numerous water rescues.

The storm moved into the region after hitting Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane.

At least five flash flood emergencies were issued for the region Wednesday by the National Weather Service, Tornado watches were issued for several states. Dozens of water rescues were taking place and numerous roads have been closed.