This Texas high school principal was put on administrative leave after being accused of promoting critical race theory

(CNN) A Texas high school principal who found himself in the middle of a controversy over critical race theory was placed on paid administrative leave this week.

James Whitfield, principal of Colleyville Heritage High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was placed on leave Monday, a month after a community member at a school board meeting publicly accused him of having "extreme views on race" and called for him to be fired.

The decision to place Whitfield on administrative leave was not a result of the complaints made by community members against him, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District said in a statement to CNN.

"We remain committed to providing a learning environment at Colleyville Heritage that fosters and encourages student academic and extracurricular achievement," Robin Ryan, the district's superintendent said in a letter to parents on Monday and obtained by CNN.

At a July 26 school board meeting, Stetson Clark, a former school board candidate, said he was concerned about the "implementation of critical race theory in our district" and named Whitfield as someone with "extreme views on race."

