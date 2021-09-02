Lake Tahoe ski resorts are using snow blowers to help fight flames from the Caldor Fire

(CNN) Lake Tahoe ski resorts near the Caldor Fire in Northern California are helping firefighter crews hold off the flames.

Heavenly Ski Resort and Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort are using their snowmaking systems to protect the resorts and surrounding areas, according to their Instagram account.

"The snow blowers are used because they shoot water into the air," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said. "Anything that gets moisture in the air is good. Essentially, in the winter they shoot water into the air and it condensates and turns into snow. In this case, it was just to attempt to get things wet."

Heavenly is helping firefighters in other ways. Cal Fire has set up a base at the resort that will keep firefighters closer to the fire, Cal Fire's Mike Marcucci told CNN.

Cal Fire plans to direct the Caldor Fire into areas around Heavenly, where they have fuel modifications already in place when it crosses the Sierra Nevada mountain line. Fires feed off of dry brush and trees. At Heavenly, this fuel will be wet, slowing down the fire.

Read More