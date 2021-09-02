4 Louisiana nursing home residents die after they were evacuated to another facility ahead of Ida, health department says

(CNN) The Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday reported the deaths of four nursing home residents who had been evacuated to a facility in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida on August 27.

Three of the deaths were classified as storm-related by the coroner, the health department said in a news release.

After Ida made landfall, the health department said it heard reports about "deteriorating conditions" at the facility the residents had been transferred to. Inspectors were sent to visit the site on Tuesday but were expelled from the property and kept from doing a full assessment, according to the state's health department.

"We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility," the release added.

Emergency personnel evacuate people at a mass shelter Thursday in Independence, Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the incident in a Thursday afternoon news conference, according to Kevin Litten, communications strategist with the Louisiana Department of Health.

