Ida is now gone, but it leaves behind a trail of devastation

By Mallika Kallingal, CNN

Updated 10:21 PM ET, Thu September 2, 2021

Tiffany Miller embraces her daughter Desilynn, left, and godchild Charleigh after the family returned to their destroyed home in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 1.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Tiffany Miller embraces her daughter Desilynn, left, and godchild Charleigh after the family returned to their destroyed home in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 1.
Hide Caption
1 of 67
This aerial photo shows the hurricane aftermath in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Tuesday, August 31. Grand Isle, Louisiana&#39;s last remaining inhabited barrier island at the southern tip of the state, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/01/us/grand-isle-louisiana-ida/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;bore the brunt of the Category 4 hurricane.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
This aerial photo shows the hurricane aftermath in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Tuesday, August 31. Grand Isle, Louisiana's last remaining inhabited barrier island at the southern tip of the state, bore the brunt of the Category 4 hurricane.
Hide Caption
2 of 67
The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on Tuesday. &quot;I&#39;ve lost everything in my trailer because of the hurricane,&quot; said Fusto Maldonado when asked about the storm&#39;s impact. &quot;I&#39;ve lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we&#39;re now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it&#39;s all gone.&quot;
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on Tuesday. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of the hurricane," said Fusto Maldonado when asked about the storm's impact. "I've lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone."
Hide Caption
3 of 67
A dead fish lies on a road in Leeville, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
A dead fish lies on a road in Leeville, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
Hide Caption
4 of 67
A shrimper works to salvage his partially submerged boat in Golden Meadow on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
A shrimper works to salvage his partially submerged boat in Golden Meadow on Tuesday.
Hide Caption
5 of 67
A palm tree is bent in half in Galliano, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
A palm tree is bent in half in Galliano, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
Hide Caption
6 of 67
People wait for a gas truck to arrive at a gas station in New Orleans on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/01/weather/tropical-depression-ida-wednesday/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;power remained out for nearly a million customers&lt;/a&gt; in Louisiana and a large number of gas stations didn&#39;t have fuel.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
People wait for a gas truck to arrive at a gas station in New Orleans on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the power remained out for nearly a million customers in Louisiana and a large number of gas stations didn't have fuel.
Hide Caption
7 of 67
Destroyed homes are surrounded by floodwaters near Point-aux-Chenes, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Destroyed homes are surrounded by floodwaters near Point-aux-Chenes, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
Hide Caption
8 of 67
Workers on Tuesday remove a tree that fell on a home in Houma, Louisiana.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Workers on Tuesday remove a tree that fell on a home in Houma, Louisiana.
Hide Caption
9 of 67
What&#39;s left of a home stands in Grand Isle on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
What's left of a home stands in Grand Isle on Tuesday.
Hide Caption
10 of 67
Michael Wilson stands in the doorway of his flood-damaged home in Norco, Louisiana, on Monday, August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Michael Wilson stands in the doorway of his flood-damaged home in Norco, Louisiana, on Monday, August 30.
Hide Caption
11 of 67
Homes near Norco are surrounded by floodwaters on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Homes near Norco are surrounded by floodwaters on Monday.
Hide Caption
12 of 67
A rain shower soaks evacuees in LaPlace, Louisiana, on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
A rain shower soaks evacuees in LaPlace, Louisiana, on Monday.
Hide Caption
13 of 67
A damaged McDonald&#39;s sign is seen in Raceland, Louisiana, on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
A damaged McDonald's sign is seen in Raceland, Louisiana, on Monday.
Hide Caption
14 of 67
A man rides a bicycle in front of a damaged building in Houma on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
A man rides a bicycle in front of a damaged building in Houma on Monday.
Hide Caption
15 of 67
An oil slick is seen on top of floodwaters in Kraemer, Louisiana, on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
An oil slick is seen on top of floodwaters in Kraemer, Louisiana, on Monday.
Hide Caption
16 of 67
Residents wave at a US Coast Guard helicopter while waiting to be rescued from their flooded home in LaPlace on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Residents wave at a US Coast Guard helicopter while waiting to be rescued from their flooded home in LaPlace on Monday.
Hide Caption
17 of 67
Theophilus Charles sits inside his damaged home in Houma on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Theophilus Charles sits inside his damaged home in Houma on Monday.