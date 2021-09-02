Ida is now gone, but it leaves behind a trail of devastation

Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
Tiffany Miller embraces her daughter Desilynn, left, and godchild Charleigh after the family returned to their destroyed home in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 1.
Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast
The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on Tuesday. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of the hurricane," said Fusto Maldonado when asked about the storm's impact. "I've lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone."
A dead fish lies on a road in Leeville, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
A shrimper works to salvage his partially submerged boat in Golden Meadow on Tuesday.
A palm tree is bent in half in Galliano, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
Destroyed homes are surrounded by floodwaters near Point-aux-Chenes, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
Workers on Tuesday remove a tree that fell on a home in Houma, Louisiana.
What's left of a home stands in Grand Isle on Tuesday.
Michael Wilson stands in the doorway of his flood-damaged home in Norco, Louisiana, on Monday, August 30.
Homes near Norco are surrounded by floodwaters on Monday.
A rain shower soaks evacuees in LaPlace, Louisiana, on Monday.
A damaged McDonald's sign is seen in Raceland, Louisiana, on Monday.
A man rides a bicycle in front of a damaged building in Houma on Monday.
An oil slick is seen on top of floodwaters in Kraemer, Louisiana, on Monday.
Residents wave at a US Coast Guard helicopter while waiting to be rescued from their flooded home in LaPlace on Monday.
Theophilus Charles sits inside his damaged home in Houma on Monday.