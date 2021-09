Ida is now gone, but it leaves behind a trail of devastation

This aerial photo shows the hurricane aftermath in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Tuesday, August 31. Grand Isle, Louisiana's last remaining inhabited barrier island at the southern tip of the state, bore the brunt of the Category 4 hurricane.

Photos: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast

The Maldonado family stands outside their damaged home in Barataria, Louisiana, on Tuesday. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of the hurricane," said Fusto Maldonado when asked about the storm's impact. "I've lost everything, my family has lost everything, and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone."