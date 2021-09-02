Stefanos Tsitsipas is booed at the US Open after taking another lengthy toilet break

(CNN) Stefanos Tsitsipas was booed by the crowd during his second-round US Open win over Adrian Mannarino after taking another extended toilet break.

The world No. 3 angered Andy Murray, his opening-round opponent, during their five-set epic on Monday with two long trips to the bathroom, leading the Scot to call out Tsitsipas after the match.

During his 6-3 6-4 6-7 6-0 win over Frenchman Mannarino on Wednesday, Tsitsipas was again off-court for more than eight minutes and was jeered by sections of the crowd on his return.

Such was the length of the delay, Mannarino asked to hit some balls during the wait to ensure he didn't stiffen up, something Murray said he struggled with due to Tsitsipas' breaks.

Tsitsipas insisted the breaks are "important" to him.

Read More