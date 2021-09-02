Paralympian is stripped of gold medal for being three minutes late

(CNN) We've all been there: arriving a few minutes late for an important event, a lunch or meeting with friends.

But in shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli's case, his tardiness cost him a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics

The Malaysian athlete was stripped of his gold medal after he won the men's shot put F20 on Tuesday because he had arrived three minutes late to the competition.

Zolkefli and two other competitors were initially allowed to participate in the event because "they may have had a logical reason for being late," said International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence.

"Therefore, we allowed them to compete and look at the facts of the matter afterward," Spence added.