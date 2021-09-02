Indian Kashmir veteran separatist politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani died on Wednesday night in Srinagar, prompting authorities to deploy troops around the city and shut down the internet as a precautionary measure. He was 91 years old.

"Troops are being deployed at sensitive places in Srinagar and other major towns and no vehicular movement is being allowed," a police official said.

Geelani was the most senior separatist leader in Kashmir. His family said the elderly politician had been ailing for years and had been under house arrest for the last 12 years after leading several anti-India protests.

A family member told Reuters Geelani developed chest pain and chest congestion on Wednesday afternoon and died late at night at his residence in Srinagar.

Police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters the internet was shut down as down as a precautionary measure and restrictions imposed in the Kashmir valley.

