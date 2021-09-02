Air pollution could knock 9 years off the life of people in India, study says

(CNN) The air pollution in India is so bad that it could be reducing the life expectancy of hundreds of millions of people by as much as nine years, according to a new study.

The report, released Wednesday by the United States-based research group Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), found that all of India's 1.3 billion residents face annual average pollution levels that exceed guidelines as set by the World Health Organization.

The central Indian government announced a national clean air campaign in 2019, that aimed to reduce particulate pollution by up to 30% by 2024. But in the past few years, pollution has only gotten worse, especially in the western state of Maharashtra and the central state of Madhya Pradesh, said the report.

"India's capital Delhi is also highly polluted," said the study. "Residents of Delhi could see up to 10 years added to their lives if pollution were reduced to meet the WHO guideline; up to 7 years if pollution met India's national standard."

According to the study, the air pollution likely reduces the life expectancy of 40% of Indians -- which is about 520 million people.

Motorists drive amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 14, 2017.

