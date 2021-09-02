CNN 10 - September 3, 2021

BLURBS

1. In what U.S. state did a dangerous, Category 4 hurricane make landfall on Sunday?

2. What was the name of the hurricane that made landfall in the U.S. on Sunday?

3. On Sunday, the U.S. military carried out an airstrike targeting an ISIS-K terrorist in what country?

4. What kind of animal is Frankie, a 9-week-old creature that is attracting visitors to the Columbus Zoo in Ohio?

5. What militant group, the former rulers of Afghanistan, swiftly took control of the country as the U.S. prepared to withdraw its troops and as the Afghan military collapsed?

6. In what U.S. state has the Caldor Fire destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres and burned hundreds of homes?

7. What nation recently banned online, weekday gaming for minors (and strictly limited it on weekends)?

8. As featured on Thursday's show: Basaltic, andesitic, and rhyolitic are all types of what?

9. Why did the U.S. states of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York declare states of emergency this week?

