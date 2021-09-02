CNN —

Getting a restful night’s sleep is so important for a person’s overall mental and physical well-being, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to come by. One thing that might help? A mattress update. Fortunately, there are plenty of mattress sales happening this Labor Day to help you find the perfect bed for you.

We’ve rounded up 17 Labor Day mattress sales, with prices reflecting discounts on queen mattresses, that will not only save you money but also help you get the rest you deserve.

Allswell

For the holiday weekend, Allswell is offering 15% off all mattresses, including the popular Allswell Supreme, with code LABORDAY2021. Get 25% off everything else on the site with the same code.

Amerisleep

You can score 30% off any mattress and two free pillows (a $130 value) at Amerisleep through Sept. 7.

That means its most popular model, the AS3, starts at $804 for a queen, down from $1,149, saving you $449.70. And the AS2 model, made specifically for back sleepers, is now $734, down from $1,049.

Avocado

The organic mattress retailer is offering $150 off all Organic Latex and Hybrid Mattresses with the code LABORDAY, and $250 off the Organic Luxury Plush Mattress with the code LUXE250.

Avocado is also offering an added 5% off sitewide for verified educators, military, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors and nurses.

Bear Mattress

At direct retailer Bear Mattress, you can get 20% off sitewide, plus you’ll get two free Cloud Pillows with your mattress purchase — a $100 value — with the code LD20.

The original Bear Mattress is now 25% off, along with its most luxurious model, the Bear Hybrid. Bed bases and accessories like ultra-plush mattress toppers and weighted blankets are 25% off as well.

Beautyrest

Save up to $700 on Beautyrest mattresses, including the Harmony Lux Hybrid, which is now $1,499, down from $1,599.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The mega-retailer is offering 15% off on Casper beds, like the Nova Hybrid Snow mattress, which was $2,595 but is now $2,205.75 for a queen.

Casper

From today through the holiday weekend, Casper is offering 15% off the Wave Hybrid and Nova Hybrid, plus the cooling Snow versions of both.

Save big — up to $400 — with the brand’s most popular sleep bundle, which includes a mattress, foundation and mattress protector. The queen bundle is now $1,194.40, down from $1,493. The brand’s Original Hybrid Mattress, which has more than 1,000 5-star reviews, is marked down to $930.75 for a queen from $1,595.

Eight Sleep

The mattress that promises to keep you cool and monitor your health, the Pod Mattress, is $150 off up until Sept. 5, and then on Sept. 6 that savings goes up to $200. If you miss your chance during Labor Day, the sale extends through Sept. 12, with $150 off. You can also find accessories at 20% off with purchase.

Helix

Get $200 off any mattress purchase over $1,750, $150 off when you spend $1,250, and $100 off any purchase, plus two free Dream pillows with every mattress order. Use codes LDS200, LDS150 and LDS100 to unlock the savings.

Leesa

The direct-to-you mattress brand is offering up to $500 off its mattresses, including free pillows! The Original starts at $949 for a queen size, down from $1,099, and the luxury hybrid The Legend starts at just $1,549 for a queen, down from $1,949.

Macy's

The storied retailer is offering big deals across all categories this Labor Day weekend, and its mattresses are no exception. You’ll find deals like the Serta Perfect Sleeper Cozy Escape 15-Inch Plush Pillow Top Mattress Set for $747 (originally $1,819) and Dr. Oz Good Life 12-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress for $767 (originally $1,779).

Mattress Firm

The well-known mattress retailer is going big for the holiday with up to 50% off select mattresses from its top-rated brands, while supplies last, until Sept. 6.

You’ll find 50% off Sleepy’s Memory Foam Snug ($399.99, originally $799.99), 50% off Sleep’s Memory Foam Doze ($599.99, originally $1,199.99), 50% off Sleepy’s Memory Foam Curve ($699.99, originally $1,399.99) and 30% off Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte ($629.99, originally $899.99).

Tempur-pedic

The mattress brand is offering up to $700 off select adjustable mattress sets for Labor Day, and a $300 accessories gift of your choice with your mattress purchase — just use code 300FREE or select a Tempur-Ergo power base to get $300 off the base automatically.

Tuft & Needle

The online bedding retailer is offering 15% off selected products, including Hybrid and Mint mattresses, through the holiday weekend. Designed for “superior comfort,” the Mint Mattress has multiple layers of memory foam to give you a restful night. Get it for the discounted price of $1,015.75, down from $1,195.

Vaya Sleep

Vaya is offering $300 off any mattress, plus free shipping and returns, with the code VAYA300.

Known for offering plenty of bounce and plushness, a queen-size, 12-inch Vaya Mattress is now going for $599, down from $899. You also get two free pillows with your purchase, a $140 value.

Wayfair

The online retailer is offering up to 70% off across all product categories and has plenty of nice offers on mattresses like the Wayfair Sleep 9-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress for $279.99 and the Beautyrest BR800 14-Inch Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress for $799.99 (originally $1,307).

Zoma

There are big Labor Day savings at Zoma, with $150 off all mattresses, plus free shipping and returns, with the code LD150.

The brand’s Zoma Mattress, which is packed with technology to relieve pain from pressure points and cool you down, is now just $799 for a queen, down from $949. And the Zoma Hybrid, which combines both foam and coils for extra bounce, is discounted to $999 for a queen, down from $1,149. Your mattress purchase also comes with two free memory foam pillows, a $130 value.

