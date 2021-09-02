CNN —

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $149.99 — their lowest price ever — at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

Get ready for fall with a deal from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Right now, select loungewear and sleep sets are 40% off for Labor Day. Robes, joggers, sleep tees, leggings and more are all included in the sale, but act quickly, because the promotion will end before you know it.

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this sitewide deal on an Aerogarde, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for 35% off with the code LABORDAY. The ultra-popular Aerogarden Harvest Elite, Bounty, Harvest 360 and more are all included in the sale, plus free shipping on orders over $50. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer+ ($80.14, originally $149; walmart.com)

One of the most feature-filled Instant Pot models is the famous Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which gets even better by adding an air fryer to its long list of programs. Speaking of, there are 11 one-touch cooking settings that include air frying with EvenCrisp technology, plus slow cooking, roasting, steaming and dehydrating. It’s a great choice for families, thanks to its large size — enough to feed eight — and dishwasher-friendly design. It’s on sale now at Walmart for almost $70 off the original price.

Under Armour is here to help you get ready for fall workouts now that its Labor Day sale has started. Going on through Sept. 6, the brand is offering up to 40% off sports apparel and more, plus an extra 25% off outlet styles with the code LDW25 . Adult running sneakers are now as low as $44.99, with backpacks and leggings also on offer. You can even find the UA Sportsmask, known for its breathable, waterproof fabric, for the record-low price of $15. Free shipping is offered on orders over $60, so start shopping now before items run out.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is taking up to 40% off select items for Labor Day. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. The best part? You’ll get a $25 gift card when you spend $50 for future shopping. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.

Ring Alarm Kits

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm System, now up to 30% off for five-piece, eight-piece and 14-piece sets. Some include the Ring Doorbell, while others include the Ring Stick Up Camera, and prices are as low as $159.99. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

Great Jones

Once Labor Day ends, fall baking season is in full swing, so there’s no better time than the present to prepare. Right now the colorful baking and cookware brand Great Jones is offering 15% off on bakeware designs and sets when you use the code FALLINTOBAKING at checkout. Whether you’re a beginner baker or you’re ready for the tents of “The Great British Bake Off,” there’s something in this sale for you.

Columbia

Summer weather is beginning to fade, meaning now’s the time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Labor Day sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including joggers, down jackets and rain jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

Herman Miller Open Box Aeron Chair ($629.11, originally $979; ebay.com)

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is not only incredibly aesthetically pleasing; it’s also comfortable for everyday use in your home office. But that level of quality usually comes with a steep price tag — until today. Currently, eBay is offering 35% off one of our top office chair picks when you buy an open-box item — that’s nearly $350 off. Hurry over to the site if you want to take advantage of this offer — it’ll be gone before you know it.

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($16.14, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, back down to its all-time low price. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Macy’s

Macy’s is marking down more than 100,000 items for Labor Day — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 60% starting today. Select clearance kids’ and baby clothing are an additional 20% off, while select clearance clothing, accessories and jewelry are an extra 15% off. The sale lasts until Sept. 6, so hurry over to the site before the best deals are gone.

Onsen

The internet-famous towel brand that makes some of the most lightweight and absorbent bath time linens around is having a sitewide sale for Labor Day. Right now you’ll get 20% off sitewide when you use the code LABOR, which includes sets, individual towels, robes and more. When we tried Onsen towels, we found them to be serious shower game changers, and we know you’ll love them too. Just be sure to act quickly — sales for this brand are rare, and 20% off is a great deal!

23andMe DNA Testing Kits (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a few 23andMe DNA Testing Kits are as low as $79.99 at Amazon. Depending on which test you choose, not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds ($114.99 with code CNNBPRO, originally $299.99; dailysteals.com)

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at Daily Steals. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $114.99 when you use code CNNBPRO. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook ($23.99, originally $37; amazon.com)

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag the Fusion (and pen!) for just $23.99, down from $37.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer’s Labor Day sale is offering up to 30% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: Save up to 30% on Co-op jackets and apparel, save up to 25% on camping gear and take up to 20% off footwear from brands like Merrell and Altra — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Refurbished Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($339.99 with code CNNDYSON, originally $699.99; dailysteals.com)

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Daily Steals is exclusively marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum to $339.99 for Underscored readers with code CNNDYSON — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type.

Loftie Clock ($119.20, originally $149; byloftie.com)

Loftie is here to replace your smartphone as your alarm clock. Snag the sleek, smart device in white for 20% off when you use code LABORDAY at checkout. Not only does it wake you up and wind you down with tons of soothing sounds, it also features wellness content like built-in meditations, white noise capabilities, a night light and more snooze-worthy (in a good way!) features. Read more in our full review here.

The Home Depot

Labor Day has arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s storewide savings event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary to usher in a new season, including storage and organization, select appliances, paint, furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

BaubleBar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its End of Season Sale, with all sale items an extra 20% off, meaning some styles are starting at just $10. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 800 styles at the brand’s Back to School Sale. Use the code BTS25 to score an extra 25% off on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Overstock

Labor Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

