Labor Day, which falls on September 6, marks the last major sales events before the holiday shopping season. But you don’t have to wait for the long weekend to start saving: Amazon is already slashing prices on everything from laptops to lunch boxes, with more deals expected to be launched on furniture, outdoor gear and electronics over the next week.

We’ve scoured Amazon to find the best Labor Day deals you can shop right now, so read on for our picks on what to add to your cart.

Amazon

Turn your living room into a home theater with the Mooka Wifi Projector ($99.99, originally $125.99; amazon.com). You can also save 10% on the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($179.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com), a compact and affordable TV that’s perfect for the bedroom or a kid’s room.

Select Furrion weatherproof TVs start at just $999 now through September 6, with deals including $200 off the brand’s 55-inch Full Shade 4K HDR Outdoor TV ($1,499.99, originally $1,699.99; amazon.com).

Amazon’s best-selling Fire 4K TV Stick ($37.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com) is marked down too, and is a must-have for streaming your favorite shows straight to your new device.

Amazon

Need a new laptop for work or school? The affordable Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13-inch Laptop ($355.98, originally $429.99; amazon.com) features both a keyboard and a touchscreen and has more than 2,000 five-star ratings. Lenovo’s IdeaPad 14-inch Laptop ($219.99, originally $255; amazon.com) is another great bet and comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and Dolby Audio.

Amazon

At $50 off, now’s a great time to scoop up the Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com), one of our picks for the best wireless earbuds of the year. The still excellent original AirPods ($159.98, originally $199; amazon.com) are on sale as well and come with a wireless charging case.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, check out the Anker Life Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com), which offers 35 hours of playtime and has 2,000 five-star ratings.

Amazon

Upgrade your sleep with deals on Bedsure linens now through September 7. Use code 15YB2CIX for 15% off the brand’s luxurious Mulberry Silk Pillowcase & Eye Mask ($32.99; amazon.com), code OHJGBP77 for 10% off the Bedsure Linen Sheet set (from $89.99; amazon.com) and code 73ROXOU4 for 15% the ultra cozy Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket ($21.24; amazon.com).

Through September 10, you can also save 20% of select humidifiers and air purifiers from Elechomes with code ELECHOMES. That includes savings on the Elechomes SH8830 Humidifier ($109.99; amazon.com), SH8820 Humidifier ($99.99; amazon.com) and OX300 Air Purifier ($99.99; amazon.com), each of which boasts excellent reviews.

And because there’s plenty of warm weather still to come, now’s a smart time to scoop up the Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper ($14.42, originally $29.95; amazon.com).

Amazon

Keep things tidy this fall with up to $50 on Tineco vacuums through September 6. Find specific savings on the top-rated A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum ($149.99; originally $199.99; amazon.com) and the iFloor Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com), which does double duty by vacuuming and washing floors at the same time.

Prefer robots do the housecleaning? Snag $270 off on the highly-rated Roborock S6 ($649.99, originally $379.99; amazon.com) through September 6.

Amazon

Tons of kitchen appliances are marked down in advance of the long weekend, including the ultra powerful Vitamix One ($199.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com), perfect for everything from dips to smoothies. Seltzer lovers can also save $50 off Soda Stream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle ($99.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com), which comes with two CO2 cylinders, three reusable bottles and two bottles of Bubly flavor drops.

Making dinner is faster and easier with the Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Pressure Cooker ($69.96, originally $89.99; amazon.com), now 22% off. Another must-have for whipping up hearty meals this fall is the popular Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($69.90, originally $115; amazon.com).

Amazon

To top-rated Nathan James Theo Oak Wood Modern Bookcase ($116.19, originally $148.91; amazon.com) will add some vintage vibes to any living room or study and has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings. The brand’s Parker Modern Desk ($174.93, originally $279.99; amazon.com) is another excellent choice for the home office, thanks to its chic mid-century modern design and storage space.

For something a little more glam, check out the Sauder International Lux Bookcase ($149.07, originally $184.99; amazon.com), featuring open glass shelves with tempered gold trim.

Amazon

Save on backpacks, kids’ fashion, electronics and more.

Kids can keep their lunches cool in style with the Adidas Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag ($18.75, originally $25; amazon.com), which has an insulated liner plus a small front pocket for snacks. The best-selling Bentgo Kids Lunch Box ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com) makes it easy to pack fun, healthy meals.

Save 20% on the Shuttle Art Gel Pen Set ($16.99, originally $21.20; amazon.com), whose 120 colors will delight diligent note takers and doodlers alike.

Finally, Sperry is offering up to 50% off back to school styles, including the colorful Crest Vibe Sneaker ($38.97, originally $59.95; amazon.com)

