Japan's PM Suga will not run in party leader election, effectively giving up the premiership

Tokyo (CNN) Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will not run in his party's forthcoming leadership election, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party confirmed Friday, effectively ceding the premiership and opening the race to other candidates.

Suga assumed the top role less than a year ago, after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, stepped down due to health issues last September.

His decision not to stand in the LDP leadership election on 29 September, follows a turbulent time in office, during which he saw support slump amid rising coronavirus infections and a slow vaccine rollout.

"Today at the board meeting, Prime Minister Suga said he is not running the party leader election since he would like to concentrate on Covid-19 measures," LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters Friday.

The winner of the LDP leadership election is widely expected to become Prime Minister, owing to the party's majority in the lower house. A general election is scheduled to take place later this year.

Read More