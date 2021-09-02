The gecko's most astounding maneuver has nothing to do with its sticky feet

(CNN) Geckos would definitely medal in a contest for nature's best feet. The lizard's sticky toes, covered in tiny hairs, mean it can climb across ceilings in a fantastic feat of evolution.

But scientists say the lizards' tails are just as extraordinary, with geckos performing a remarkable, if ungainly, maneuver that allows them to land securely and at ballistic speeds on vertical surfaces like tree trunks.

and then it just touches down. It's a graceful landing that requires a lot of control. The gecko does the exact opposite of that," said "If an eagle were to land on a branch he would slow down with his wings so that the speed was almost zeroand then it just touches down. It's a graceful landing that requires a lot of control. The gecko does the exact opposite of that," said Ardian Jusufi, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Germany and the leader of the institute's Locomotion in Biorobotic and Somatic Systems research group.

Initially, Jusufi and his team thought the geckos were able to steadily glide and then land in a relatively controlled way on tree trunks -- with an earlier experiment showing they were able to use their tails to steer midair like skydivers when in a wind tunnel.

However, by capturing high-speed video of the Asian flat-tailed gecko and then building robot models of the lizards, to their surprise, the researchers found that the lizards crash headfirst at speeds of up to 21 kilometers per hour (13 miles per hour) and only stabilize on landing by using their tails to absorb the energy of impact.

Researchers built a soft robot with an active tail to recreate the lizard's crash landing maneuver.

