(CNN) Until a hurricane like Ida passes, it's difficult to know what kind of damage has been done. It isn't until days after the storm makes landfall that images like those below emerge, clearly showing the destruction left in the storm's wake.

Leading up to Ida, the National Weather Service in New Orleans said "This storm is forecast to bring DEVASTATING impacts to portions of South East Louisiana."

Here you can take a look for yourself at some of the scars Ida left behind in Louisiana. Move the slider to the right to see images from before the storm and move it to the left to see the after imagery.

A NOAA and NASA satellite captured the extent of the power outages across eastern Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. The images are from this Tuesday morning compared to August 9.