It's not your imagination. Weather and climate disasters have been getting more frequent since the '70s

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Updated 1:36 PM ET, Wed September 1, 2021

A chairlift at Sierra-at Tahoe ski resort sits idle as the Caldor Fire moves through the area on August 30, 2021 in Twin Bridges, California.
A chairlift at Sierra-at Tahoe ski resort sits idle as the Caldor Fire moves through the area on August 30, 2021 in Twin Bridges, California.

(CNN)An extreme weather event or climate disaster has occurred every day, on average, somewhere in the world over the last 50 years, marking a five-fold increase over that period, a new UN analysis shows.

Each extreme weather and climate-related disaster carried an average economic loss of a staggering $383 million, according to the report by the World Meteorological Organization. The economic toll of these disasters has climbed seven-fold since the 1970s.
The report examined more than 11,000 weather-related disasters over the past five decades and comes at the tail end of a summer packed with extreme weather across the Northern Hemisphere: While the United States has been battered by a cocktail of drought-fueled wildfires, floods and, more recently, Hurricane Ida, China and Germany experienced deadly flooding events in July as southern Europe battled wildfires of its own.
    "What we think of as climate change is now becoming very personal," Jennifer Marlon, a climate scientist at the Yale School of the Environment, told CNN. "It's not far away anymore it's now in our front yard, it's in our backyards, it's in our basements, it's even in our lungs as breathing smoke from these wildfires."
      Cyclone Idai hit the Mozambican coast in April 2019, devastating the port city of Beira and killing hundreds of people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
      Cyclone Idai hit the Mozambican coast in April 2019, devastating the port city of Beira and killing hundreds of people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
      But the good news is that these disasters are killing far fewer people, thanks to lessons learned from past disasters, and improved early warning and management systems. In the 1970s and 1980s, climate change-fueled disasters killed an average of roughly 170 people each day globally. That number dwindled to about 40 a day in the 2010s.
        Read More
        "The economic cost of Hurricane Ida is still to be fully assessed, as the true extent of the damage becomes apparent," WMO's secretary-general Petteri Taalas told CNN. "But it is clear that the loss of life was kept to a minimum because of all the lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina and the excellent early warning systems."
        In Europe, although storms and flooding were the most prevalent drivers of disasters there, extreme heat accounted for the highest number of deaths — 93% — with nearly 150,000 lives lost over the last 50 years. In Africa, droughts caused the highest number of deaths, accounting for 95% of weather-related deaths in the region.
          Dozens of people died during a flooding event that destroyed the barrio of San Bernardino in Caracas, Venezuela, in December 1999.
          Dozens of people died during a flooding event that destroyed the barrio of San Bernardino in Caracas, Venezuela, in December 1999.
          While extreme weather events can impact anyone in the world, the report found they strike and impact different countries and groups of people unequally. More than 91% of weather and climate disaster-related deaths occurred in developing countries, for example.
          "By contrast, the loss of life from Tropical Cyclone Idai, which hit Mozambique in 2019, was very high because the forecasts did not give enough indication about the impact of the winds, rain and flooding, and did not reach those who needed them most," Taalas added. Cyclone Idai killed more than 1,000 people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawai in 2019.
          The financial costs and lost incomes associated with these extreme weather events are also mounting dramatically, accounting for three-quarters of all reported economic losses.
          "It's encouraging, certainly, that the number of deaths are going down, but the economics are deeply disturbing," said Marlon, who was not involved with the report.
          According to the report, storms and floods caused the largest economic losses.
          Downtown Houston is seen behind the flooded Buffalo Bayou a few days after Hurricane Harvey came ashore in August 2017. The Category 4 storm caused historic flooding. It set a record for the most rainfall from a tropical cyclone in the continental United States, with 51 inches of rain recorded in areas of Texas. An estimated 27 trillion gallons of water fell over Texas and Louisiana during a six-day period.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          Downtown Houston is seen behind the flooded Buffalo Bayou a few days after Hurricane Harvey came ashore in August 2017. The Category 4 storm caused historic flooding. It set a record for the most rainfall from a tropical cyclone in the continental United States, with 51 inches of rain recorded in areas of Texas. An estimated 27 trillion gallons of water fell over Texas and Louisiana during a six-day period.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 22
          NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 22
          Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis in the hurricane aftermath. Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis in the hurricane aftermath. Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 22
          Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 22
          A damaged home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          A damaged home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 22
          A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 22
          Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas, Texas.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas, Texas.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 22
          A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 22
          Soldiers with the National Guard patrol Rockport, looking for residents trapped in their homes.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          Soldiers with the National Guard patrol Rockport, looking for residents trapped in their homes.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 22
          Evacuees are loaded onto a truck in Houston.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          Evacuees are loaded onto a truck in Houston.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 22
          People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston.
          Hide Caption
          11 of 22
          Rockport residents return to their destroyed home.
          Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
          Rockport residents return to their destroyed home.
          Hide Caption
          12 of 22