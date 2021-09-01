(CNN) An extreme weather event or climate disaster has occurred every day, on average, somewhere in the world over the last 50 years, marking a five-fold increase over that period, a new UN analysis shows.

Each extreme weather and climate-related disaster carried an average economic loss of a staggering $383 million, according to the report by the World Meteorological Organization . The economic toll of these disasters has climbed seven-fold since the 1970s.

The report examined more than 11,000 weather-related disasters over the past five decades and comes at the tail end of a summer packed with extreme weather across the Northern Hemisphere: While the United States has been battered by a cocktail of drought-fueled wildfires , floods and, more recently, Hurricane Ida China and Germany experienced deadly flooding events in July as southern Europe battled wildfires of its own.

"What we think of as climate change is now becoming very personal," Jennifer Marlon, a climate scientist at the Yale School of the Environment, told CNN. "It's not far away anymore it's now in our front yard, it's in our backyards, it's in our basements, it's even in our lungs as breathing smoke from these wildfires."

Cyclone Idai hit the Mozambican coast in April 2019, devastating the port city of Beira and killing hundreds of people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

But the good news is that these disasters are killing far fewer people, thanks to lessons learned from past disasters, and improved early warning and management systems. In the 1970s and 1980s, climate change-fueled disasters killed an average of roughly 170 people each day globally. That number dwindled to about 40 a day in the 2010s.

