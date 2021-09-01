Police confirm shooting and lockdown at a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

(CNN) A high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem is on lockdown after a reported shooting, city police said Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School, Winston-Salem police said on Twitter

"We ... have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe," the police tweet reads. "We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available."

After the shooting, students were being transported to Robinhood Family YMCA to be reunited with their parents, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

