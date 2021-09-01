Oregon school district fires superintendent without reason, after he upheld state's mask mandate

(CNN) An Oregon schools superintendent was fired during a Monday night school board meeting, after he enforced the state's mask mandate in the district's public schools, according to a report from the Malheur Enterprise newspaper, which had reporters in attendance at the meeting.

Adrian School District Superintendent Kevin Purnell was terminated after 14 years working in the district, and three years as superintendent, in a 4-1 vote, with the board saying Purnell failed to follow the its directives. Board members met behind closed doors and did not give further explanation for termination, the Malheur Enterprise reports.

A representative from the district declined to give CNN a statement about Purnell's termination. CNN was unable to reach Purnell for comment.

"Purnell has said he is not in favor of Gov. Kate Brown's mandates, but he was described in comments by Adrian residents as a "rule follower" who would enforce them anyway," the Enterprise wrote.

Kevin Purnell grew emotional as he said goodbye to the community after he was fired.

Following the decision, Purnell gave an "emotional" speech.

