Louisiana's last inhabited barrier island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ida. Here's what it looks like now

(CNN) Grand Isle, Louisiana's last remaining inhabited barrier island at the southern tip of the state, bore the brunt of Hurricane Ida and was devastated by the Category 4 storm's high winds, rain and storm surge.

"I've never seen it look like this," Bryan Adams, director of Jefferson Parish Fire Services, said Tuesday after inspecting Grand Isle. "It's decimated."

About 40-50% of houses are gone and 100% of the camps are damaged. "They've been knocked off the pillars, they've just been destroyed," he said.

Destruction is left in the wake of Hurricane Ida on August 31 on Grand Isle.

"The people are very sad. A lot of people have lost their homes, talking about how they don't know whether they'll be able to go back or not, because they don't have the money to go back, can't afford to go back," Adams said. It will take about four or five years to get Grand Isle "back to where it was," he added.

If it ever does.

Read More