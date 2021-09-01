Salmon With Roasted Grape Salsa

(CNN) The roasted grape salsa topping this salmon dish brings out a burst of sweet and tart flavors. Salmon is rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids and known for its heart-healthy benefits . Grapes provide natural sweetness and are a source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant.

This salmon recipe is easy -- and the finished dish is sure to impress.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

The flavorful marinade includes paprika, cumin, parsley and red pepper flakes.

2. Lightly season salmon with salt to taste, if desired, and place in a shallow baking dish.

3. Make the marinade: In a mixing bowl, whisk together paprika, cumin, parsley, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and 2 tablespoons oil. Season with red pepper flakes to taste. Spoon marinade onto the salmon.

4. Toss grapes with 1⁄2 tablespoon oil and spread on baking dish with the salmon. Roast salmon until cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, about 15 minutes. Use an instant-read thermometer to check for an internal temperature of 135 F to 140 F.

5. Meanwhile, make the salsa: In a mixing bowl, add red and green peppers, onion, and 1⁄4 cup cilantro. Mix the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Drizzle over salsa mixture.

6. Once salmon is cooked, remove grapes and add to the salsa. Give it a quick stir. Season salmon with black pepper and top each fillet with one-quarter of the salsa, spreading evenly to cover.

Carefully spoon the marinade over the salmon.

Top with remaining small cilantro leaves and serve.

