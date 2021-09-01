Za'atar and Rosemary Spiced Roasted Almonds

(CNN) Za'atar is a traditional Middle Eastern spice blend that combines thyme, oregano, sumac and sesame seeds. Add it to almonds for a tangy, nutty bite.

If you already have a prepared za'atar spice blend on hand, feel free to use it in this recipe as a shortcut instead of making your own.

Almonds are a great source of protein, healthy fats and fiber, making them the ideal on-the-go snack.

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

Read More