Za'atar and Rosemary Spiced Roasted Almonds

(CNN)Za'atar is a traditional Middle Eastern spice blend that combines thyme, oregano, sumac and sesame seeds. Add it to almonds for a tangy, nutty bite.
If you already have a prepared za'atar spice blend on hand, feel free to use it in this recipe as a shortcut instead of making your own.
Almonds are a great source of protein, healthy fats and fiber, making them the ideal on-the-go snack.
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon sumac
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 1/2 tablespoon dried thyme
- ½ tablespoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups raw almonds
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.