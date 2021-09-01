Za'atar and Rosemary Spiced Roasted Almonds

Roasted almonds get an upgrade with za&#39;atar and rosemary.
(CNN)Za'atar is a traditional Middle Eastern spice blend that combines thyme, oregano, sumac and sesame seeds. Add it to almonds for a tangy, nutty bite.

If you already have a prepared za'atar spice blend on hand, feel free to use it in this recipe as a shortcut instead of making your own.
Almonds are a great source of protein, healthy fats and fiber, making them the ideal on-the-go snack.
    Makes 8 servings
      Ingredients
        • 1 tablespoon sumac
        • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
        • 1/2 tablespoon dried thyme
        • ½ tablespoon dried oregano
        • ¼ teaspoon salt
        • 2 cups raw almonds
        • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
        • 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
        Instructions
          1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.
          (Clockwise from bottom left) Za&#39;atar blends thyme, sumac, sesame seeds and oregano with salt.