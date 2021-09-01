Mediterranean Pita Bread Pizza

(CNN) This kid-pleasing meal is easy and wholesome. The pizza comes together in no time, using pita bread and simple Mediterranean pantry staples. The whole-wheat pita adds a boost of fiber. Invite your child to help you create fun faces with the toppings.

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Place pitas on the baking sheet. Spread 3 tablespoons tomato sauce over each pita to evenly coat.

3. Sprinkle half of the mozzarella and feta on each pita, then add half of spinach, olives, and red peppers on each pita.

Sprinkling the mozzarella is also a good task to engage kids in the kitchen.

If you are creating a face, slice a 1/8" section from the middle of each olive for the eyes, and use the rest for a nose, mustache, goatee or earrings.

4. Cook in oven until cheese has melted, about 10 minutes. If you like crispy crust, put into toaster oven on broil for 1-2 minutes. Remove and sprinkle each with half of dried oregano (use on "cheeks" as freckles).

Cook this! Snapshot your creation, then share with #plateitpostit. You might be featured in an upcoming story!