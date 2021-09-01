Meet 'EMMA': The AI robot masseuse practicing ancient wellness therapies

(CNN) For thousands of years, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been used across China and Southeast Asia. Ranging from acupuncture to herbal remedies, its practices have evolved constantly over time -- and now, innovators are giving it a high-tech update.

Developed by Singaporean startup AiTreat, "EMMA" is a robot masseuse designed to give Tui Na, a type of TCM bodywork similar to a deep tissue massage, a 21st-century makeover.

Using sensors and 3D vision to measure muscle stiffness, EMMA (which stands for "Expert Manipulative Massage Automation") identifies pressure points and delivers massages to patients to help offer pain relief and relaxation.

"The principle of traditional Chinese medicine is all about personalized treatments," says AiTreat founder and CEO Albert Zhang, adding that EMMA is "highly flexible and customizable."

Ultimately, Zhang hopes that EMMA can create consistent, low-cost massage treatments that can be part of the growing trend of preventative medicine.