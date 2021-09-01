Meet 'EMMA': The AI robot masseuse practicing ancient wellness therapies

By Rebecca Cairns, CNN

Updated 8:39 PM ET, Wed September 1, 2021

AiTreat has spent six year developing EMMA, a robot that uses artificial intelligence to deliver massages.
AiTreat has spent six year developing EMMA, a robot that uses artificial intelligence to deliver massages.

(CNN)For thousands of years, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been used across China and Southeast Asia. Ranging from acupuncture to herbal remedies, its practices have evolved constantly over time -- and now, innovators are giving it a high-tech update.

Developed by Singaporean startup AiTreat, "EMMA" is a robot masseuse designed to give Tui Na, a type of TCM bodywork similar to a deep tissue massage, a 21st-century makeover.
Using sensors and 3D vision to measure muscle stiffness, EMMA (which stands for "Expert Manipulative Massage Automation") identifies pressure points and delivers massages to patients to help offer pain relief and relaxation.
    "The principle of traditional Chinese medicine is all about personalized treatments," says AiTreat founder and CEO Albert Zhang, adding that EMMA is "highly flexible and customizable."
      Ultimately, Zhang hopes that EMMA can create consistent, low-cost massage treatments that can be part of the growing trend of preventative medicine.
        Robots are revolutionizing the healthcare industry with increased precision and diagnostics power. Changi General Hospital, pictured, employs more than 50 robots to help care for patients. &lt;strong&gt;Scroll through to see more innovative robots reinventing healthcare.&lt;/strong&gt;
        Photos: These robots are revolutionizing healthcare
        Robots are revolutionizing the healthcare industry with increased precision and diagnostics power. Changi General Hospital, pictured, employs more than 50 robots to help care for patients. Scroll through to see more innovative robots reinventing healthcare.
        Hide Caption
        1 of 14
        Developed by Softbank, this robot is called &quot;Pepper,&quot; designed to respond to the needs and preferences of people from different cultures. To see whether Pepper could help fight loneliness in older people, a study was conducted with care home residents in Britain and Japan. Researchers &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/08/health/care-robots-wellness-gbr-scli-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;found&lt;/a&gt; people who interacted with it for up to 18 hours over a two-week period &quot;saw significant improvement to their mental health.&quot; Now, Changi General Hospital uses Pepper to socialize with dementia patients.
        Photos: These robots are revolutionizing healthcare
        Developed by Softbank, this robot is called "Pepper," designed to respond to the needs and preferences of people from different cultures. To see whether Pepper could help fight loneliness in older people, a study was conducted with care home residents in Britain and Japan. Researchers found people who interacted with it for up to 18 hours over a two-week period "saw significant improvement to their mental health." Now, Changi General Hospital uses Pepper to socialize with dementia patients.
        Hide Caption
        2 of 14
        Another social robot &quot;Paro&quot;, the therapeutic robot baby seal, has been used to comfort people affected by disasters, as well as the elderly and disabled. It was designed to provide the soothing qualities of a pet and was developed by Japan&#39;s National institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology.
        Photos: These robots are revolutionizing healthcare
        Another social robot "Paro", the therapeutic robot baby seal, has been used to comfort people affected by disasters, as well as the elderly and disabled. It was designed to provide the soothing qualities of a pet and was developed by Japan's National institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology.
        Hide Caption
        3 of 14
        Now in its fourth generation, the da Vinci surgical system was approved by the FDA for use for laparoscopic surgery, also known as keyhole surgery, back in 2000. Used routinely in surgeries for over two decades, surgical robots like da Vinci allow doctors to make smaller incisions, which reduces scarring and recovery time for patients.
        Photos: These robots are revolutionizing healthcare
        Now in its fourth generation, the da Vinci surgical system was approved by the FDA for use for laparoscopic surgery, also known as keyhole surgery, back in 2000. Used routinely in surgeries for over two decades, surgical robots like da Vinci allow doctors to make smaller incisions, which reduces scarring and recovery time for patients.
        Hide Caption
        4 of 14
        This Italian woman is being assisted by the Giraffplus robot carer at her Rome apartment. The Giraffplus is connected to sensors that measure indicators such as blood pressure and communicate with medical staff.
        Photos: These robots are revolutionizing healthcare
        This Italian woman is being assisted by the Giraffplus robot carer at her Rome apartment. The Giraffplus is connected to sensors that measure indicators such as blood pressure and communicate with medical staff.
        Hide Caption
        5 of 14
        A robot known as &quot;Quintin Quarantino&quot; was deployed by nurses at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, during the Covid-19 pandemic, to help ICU patients make video and voice calls with family members.
        Photos: These robots are revolutionizing healthcare
        A robot known as "Quintin Quarantino" was deployed by nurses at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, during the Covid-19 pandemic, to help ICU patients make video and voice calls with family members.
        Hide Caption
        6 of 14
        These multipurpose robots were &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/25/africa/rwanda-coronavirus-robots/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;donated&lt;/a&gt; by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to Rwanda, to help fight the spread of coronavirus. They are used for temperature screening, monitoring the status of patients, and keeping medical records, according to Rwanda&#39;s Ministry of ICT and Innovation.
        Photos: These robots are revolutionizing healthcare
        These multipurpose robots were donated by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to Rwanda, to help fight the spread of coronavirus. They are used for temperature screening, monitoring the status of patients, and keeping medical records, according to Rwanda's Ministry of ICT and Innovation.
        Hide Caption
        7 of 14
        During the Covid-19 pandemic, cleaning bots have surged in popularity, used to disinfect public spaces from hospitals to aircraft interiors, like this one, developed by LATAM Airlines. The autonomous robots use UV-C light to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, which is combined with standard hygiene procedures for extra safety.
        Photos: These robots are revolutionizing healthcare
        During the Covid-19 pandemic, cleaning bots have surged in popularity, used to disinfect public spaces from hospitals to aircraft interiors, like this one, developed by LATAM Airlines. The autonomous robots use UV-C light to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, which is combined with standard hygiene procedures for extra safety.
        Hide Caption
        8 of 14
        Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, famed for Sophia, the &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hansonrobotics.com/sophia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;world&#39;s first robot citizen&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; has unveiled its latest project: Grace. Designed with the healthcare market in mind, the trilingual android will act as a social companion for elderly people, while also using artificial intelligence to diagnose patients.
        Photos: These robots are revolutionizing healthcare
        Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, famed for Sophia, the "world's first robot citizen," has unveiled its latest project: Grace. Designed with the healthcare market in mind, the trilingual android will act as a social companion for elderly