There’s a lot of hype surrounding Dyson products, and for good reason: The company produces some of the most technologically advanced vacuums, fans, air purifiers and hairstyling tools around. That top-notch quality typically comes with a steep price tag, so when there’s a sale on some of Dyson’s best items, it’s not to be missed. And Labor Day just so happens to be one of those occasions.

Now until Sept. 10, Dyson is offering up to $150 off select items like cordless stick vacuums, air purifiers and upright canister vacuums. Fan-favorite hair tools like the ultra-popular Supersonic Hair Dryer (our pick for best luxury hair dryer) will also come with a complimentary case, valued at $60. Prices start at $249.99 — the lowest we’ve seen for brand-new items in some time — with financing options available for monthly payments.

Whether you’re in the market for a powerful yet lightweight new vacuum or an HEPA-certified purifying fan, there’s something in this sale for you. Here are some of our top recommendations.

Dyson V7 Absolute Stick Vacuum ($249.99, originally $349.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson V7 Absolute Stick Vacuum

Light and easy to maneuver, the V7 Absolute was designed with the ability to clean anywhere in your home, including hardwood floors. The Dyson digital V7 motor offers powerful suction no matter what surface you’re using the vacuum on, while the vacuum itself can run for up to 30 minutes without connection to a power source. When you’re done ridding your floors of dust and dirt, simply pull the lever on the hygienic bin to throw debris away.

Dyson V8 Animal Stick Vacuum ($349.99, originally $399.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson V8 Animal Stick Vacuum

Have a beloved furry friend that sheds something fierce? The V8 Animal was made just for you. With 40 minutes of total runtime, the V8 is an expert at sucking up pet hair and ground-in dirt from carpets. The vacuum also comes with several different attachments to help you get into the tough-to-reach nooks and crannies of your home.

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Stick Vacuum ($799.99, originally $899.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Stick Vacuum

If you’re looking to deep clean your entire home, opt for the Absolute+. The full-size bin and full-size cleaner head pick up extra dirt and dust, while the battery allows you to clean for up to 120 minutes.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 ($449.99, originally $599.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 2

For a more traditional vacuum with the strongest suction of any Dyson product on the market, there’s the Ball Animal 2. Designed for homes with pets, the vacuum features six extra tools and attachments to make sure pet hair, dust and dirt are never a problem for you.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan ($299.99, originally $399.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan

This HEPA purifier streams smooth, uninterrupted purified air throughout your space and is equipped with a cooling tower fan when you want an added breeze. The 360 filtration system can capture gasses and pollutants, including pollen, bacteria and pet dander.

