September signals the start of fall which means three things: The kids are back in school, football season is in full swing and pumpkin spice lattes are already dominating Instagram feeds everywhere. It’s also a great month for adding to your reading lists, with big-name authors releasing sure-to-be bestsellers, a slew of celebs out with new memoirs and a mix of titles that cover everything from cookbooks to mysteries to rom-coms.

We’ve rounded up 20 new September book releases to read now, all available to purchase or preorder on Amazon.

’The Night She Disappeared’ by Lisa Jewell (available September 7, starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'The Night She Disappeared' by Lisa Jewell

Bestselling author Jewell (“Then She Was Gone“) is back with another psychological suspense thriller, this time about the disappearance of a young couple last seen at a party held at a large estate in the English countryside. When a writer, living near the estate a year later, finds a note that says “dig here,” the mystery deepens — and the twists and turns kick in.

’Beautiful World, Where Are You?’ by Sally Rooney (available September 7, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Beautiful World, Where Are You?' by Sally Rooney

You devoured “Normal People” (now on Hulu). Adored “Conversations with Friends.” Gear up for best-selling author Rooney’s latest emotional drama that follows the love, sex, friendships, breakups and makeups of four 20-something friends.

’Matrix’ by Lauren Groff (available September 7, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Matrix' by Lauren Groff

Groff (“Fates and Furies,” “Florida“) returns with this highly anticipated historical fiction novel set in medieval Europe that follows Marie de France, the earliest known female French poet. At the age of 17, Marie is cast out of the French royal court to a run-down English convent by Eleanor of Aquitaine. But a series of visions leads Marie to transform the abbey from a place of poverty to female empowerment.

’L.A. Weather’ by María Amparo Escandón (available September 7, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'L.A. Weather' by María Amparo Escandón

Escandón’s funny and quirky look into the Mexican-American experience, set in drought-ridden Los Angeles, chronicles the lives of the well-to-do Alvarado family after Mom, Keila, announces she wants a divorce from Dad, Oscar. Their three grown daughters aren’t happy — and quickly begin to question the happiness of their own marriages.

’Three Girls from Bronzeville’ by Dawn Turner (available September 7, starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Three Girls from Bronzeville' by Dawn Turner

Subtitled “A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate and Sisterhood,” journalist Turner’s memoir explores her life, growing up Black in 1970s Bronzeville, on the South Side of Chicago, along with her younger sister, Kim, and best friend, Debra. While Turner finds a career as a newspaper journalist for the Chicago Tribune, Kim becomes an alcoholic teen mom and Debra goes to prison for murder. Both tragic and inspirational, it offers a powerful message about friendship, redemption and love.

’Rock Paper Scissors’ by Alice Feeney (available September 7, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Rock Paper Scissors' by Alice Feeney

Looking for a gothic thrill? Pick up the latest from bestselling author Feeney (“Sometimes I Lie,” “His and Hers“) that surrounds Adam and Amelia Wright, a not-so-happy couple celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary during a remote weekend trip to Scotland. Oh, and Adam? He has something called face blindness — where he can’t recognize anyone (even Amelia). Bring on a creepy caretaker, a series of letters, secrets and plenty of twists and turns. Also: It’s already been optioned as a series for Netflix.

’Apples Never Fall’ by Liane Moriarty (available September 14, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Apples Never Fall' by Liane Moriart

Liane Moriarty devotees, rejoice! The latest from the Aussie author (“Big Little Lies,” “Nine Perfect Strangers“) follows the Delaney family: parents Stan and Joy, newly retired from running a tennis academy, and their four grown children. But after a stranger’s visit and Joy’s disappearance, Stan becomes the top suspect. Praised for being both funny and creepy, we can’t wait to see which character Nicole Kidman will play when the adaptation inevitably hits the silver screen.

’You Got Anything Stronger?’ by Gabrielle Union (available September 14, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'You Got Anything Stronger?' by Gabrielle Union

The followup to the actress’s 2017 memoir “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” Union’s latest covers her surrogacy journey, motherhood, acting and friendship, but also racism and the need for equality and accountability in the entertainment industry. Heartfelt, vulnerable, witty and sincere — send the kids to Grandma’s house and pour us a tall glass of Cabernet. We’re settling in with this one.

’Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner’ by Antoni Porowski (available September 14, starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Antoni: Let's Do Dinner' by Antoni Porowski

Love him on “Queer Eye”? Reach for the taste-maker’s followup to “Antoni in the Kitchen” that’s brimming with meal ideas, recipes, shopping lists and cooking tips. From salads and sandwiches to “carb comas” and chicken dinners, consider your menu for the next several months planned.

’Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law’ by Mary Roach (available September 14, starting at $9.42; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law' by Mary Roach

Bestselling science and humor writer Roach (“Stiff,” “Gulp“) tackles the wild world of humans vs. wildlife in her new nonfiction book. From dealing with a jaywalking moose to bears committing breaking and entering to leopards on the loose, it’s a fun and fascinating look at how humans coexist with wildlife, especially when the wildlife doesn’t want to behave.

’Harlem Shuffle’ by Colson Whitehead (available September 14, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Harlem Shuffle' by Colson Whitehead

The latest from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Whitehead (“The Nickel Boys,” “The Underground Railroad“) is a crime novel, set in 1960s Harlem, that follows the double-life of Ray Carney, a family man who gets caught up in the seedy world of heists, gangsters and other unsavory characters. Should we just call it Pulitzer No. 3?

’Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty’ by Anderson Cooper (available September 21, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty' by Anderson Cooper

Emmy award-winning journalist Cooper, with historian and novelist Katherin Howe, delivers an inside look at his family’s dynasty and eventual downfall. From his great-great-great grandfather’s humble beginnings to building shipping and railroad empires and becoming the country’s richest man, to fights over the family fortune, to decadent spending and excess, it’s a must-read for those who love delving into America’s world of high society.

’The Wish’ by Nicholas Sparks (available September 28, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'The Wish' by Nicholas Sparks

The blockbuster author (“The Longest Ride,” “The Notebook“) is back with a love story sure to top the book lists of romance fans near and far. The story follows Maggie, who, sent away to live with her aunt in the Outer Banks of North Carolina as a teen in 1996, meets the handsome Bryce, soon to be headed to West Point. Fast forward to Christmas 2019, when Maggie, now a successful New York artist and facing a dire medical diagnosis, recalls her first love.

’Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family’ by Tricia Yearwood (available September 28, starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family' by Tricia Yearwood

Country music star and Food Network personality Yearwood shares 125 of her favorite family recipes, including Garth’s Breakfast Lasagna (named for her husband, Garth Brooks), Nashville Hot Chicken Meatball Sliders, Twice-Baked Maple Bacon Sweet Potatoes, Red Chili Tamale Pie and Grandma Yearwood’s Hundred-Dollar Cupcakes with Caramel Icing. We’re gonna need a bigger belt.

’Cloud Cuckoo Land’ by Anthony Doerr (available September 28, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' by Anthony Doerr

Doerr won the Pulitzer for the gorgeous, sweeping WWII saga, “All the Light We Cannot See.” He’s back with this imaginative, time-bending tale that ties stories together set in 15th-century Constantinople, present-day Idaho and on a spaceship in the future via an ancient Greek manuscript. Yes, we’re intrigued.

’Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence’ by Anita Hill (available September 28, starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence' by Anita Hill

Thirty years after her headline-making testimony before Congress against Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas citing charges of sexual harassment, Hill’s new book chronicles gender violence over the last three decades. Part memoir, analysis and call to action, Hill writes of the frequency of gender abuse and assault in America, especially against women of color and transgender and nonbinary people, along with solutions she has discovered through her research and advocacy work.

’A Calling for Charlie Barnes’ by Joshua Ferris (available September 28, starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'A Calling for Charlie Barnes' by Joshua Ferris

Funny and sweet, Ferris’s novel is narrated by Jake Barnes, the son of the title character and a successful author, who tells the story of his flawed dad’s, shall we say, colorful, life. So many failed business ideas. Many, many ex-wives. A cancer diagnosis. A second act. Love, death and family? We’re in.

’No Words’ by Meg Cabot (available September 28, starting at $10.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'No Words' by Meg Cabot

In the third installment of her Little Bridge Island series, Cabot (“The Princess Diaries“) tells the story of children’s book author Jo Wright, who returns to the Florida Keys for a fancy book fest—despite the fact that her rival, Will Price, lives there. Cue the rom-com, romance, fun characters and general late summer beach read fabulousness. Vacation, anyone?

’The Man Who Died Twice’ by Richard Osman (available September 28, starting at $10.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'The Man Who Died Twice' by Richard Osman

If you were hooked by Osman’s bestseller “The Thursday Murder Club,” you’ll want to dive into the second book in the mystery series. Here’s the plot: The members of the club, a foursome living in a retirement village who recently solved an actual murder case, get an unexpected visitor accused of being a diamond thief—and then bodies start dropping. Catching the murderer and maybe the jewels, too? Funny, warm and suspenseful, consider this your well-deserved next literary escape.

’Unrequited Infatuations’ by Stevie Van Zandt (available September 28, starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Unrequited Infatuations' by Stevie Van Zandt

E Street Band fanatics, take note: Little Steven has written a memoir chock-full of previously untold stories about his Baptist upbringing, joining forces with Bruce Springsteen, recording “Sun City” and becoming a political activist, acting on “The Sopranos” and more.