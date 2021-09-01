Ivory Coast suspends TV presenter who asked guest to simulate rape

A television presenter in Ivory Coast was suspended on Tuesday for 30 days after he invited a convicted rapist onto his prime-time show and asked him to simulate a rape using a mannequin.

Ivory Coast's independent communications council announced the suspension of popular presenter Yves de Mbella, saying in a statement that the segment used obscene language, condoned rape and attacked the dignity of women.

The Nouvelle Chaine Ivoirienne private television station apologized for airing it and canceled the final episode of this particular show, which had been scheduled for Friday.

"I'm sincerely sorry to have shocked everyone while trying to raise awareness," de Mbella wrote on Facebook. "I made an error."

"I'm also sorry for everything that was said or done during that sequence of the program yesterday that hurt," he wrote. "I beg for forgiveness from all victims of rape."

