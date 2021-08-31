Some 30% of global tree species at risk of extinction, report says

Almost a third of the world's tree species are at risk of extinction, while hundreds are on the brink of being wiped out, according to a landmark report published by Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) on Wednesday.

According to the State of the World's Trees report 17,500 tree species -- some 30% of the total -- are a risk of extinction, while 440 species have fewer than 50 individuals left in the wild.

Overall the number of threatened tree species is double the number of threatened mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles combined, the report said.

"This report is a wake up call to everyone around the world that trees need help," BGCI Secretary General Paul Smith said in a statement.

Among the most at-risk trees are species including magnolias and dipterocarps -- which are commonly found in Southeast Asian rainforests. Oak trees, maple trees and ebonies also face threats, the report said.

